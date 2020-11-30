Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company"), the largest private sector airport concession operator in the world by number of airports, announced today that at a signing ceremony that took place at the office of the President of the Republic of Argentina Dr. Alberto Fernandez, Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 S.A. ("AA2000") represented by its Chairman Martín Eurnekian and the Organismo Regulador del Sistema Nacional de Aeropuertos ("ORSNA") represented by its Chairman Carlos Pedro Lugones Aignasse signed an agreement to extend the AA2000 concession (the "Concession Agreement Extension") for a ten-year period from 2028 to 2038, as provided for under the existing concession agreement. This extension is part of an agreement entered by AA2000 and ORSNA with an aim to mitigate the impact of COVID19 in its operations and further includes the commitment by AA2000 of incremental capital expenditures of approximately US$500 million to be undertaken between 2022 and 2027 for expansion projects. The Concession Agreement Extension is subject to the issuance of a Presidential Decree as is customary in processes like this one.

Mr. Martín Eurnekian, CEO of Corporación America Airports, noted: "I am pleased to announce the extension for an additional ten years of the AA2000 Concession Agreement, the major airport network in Argentina that we have been successfully operating since 1998. This is a significant milestone for our Company that strengthens AA2000's long-term sustainability. The additional investments we have agreed to undertake are manageable and will enable us to continue expanding and enhancing infrastructure in Argentina, including airport security, safety as well as the overall passenger experience, as we have done over the past 20 years."

Key Clauses of the Concession Agreement Extension:

1. Extends the term of the AA2000 Concession for a ten-year period from 2028 to 2038, as provided for under the existing concession agreement: the extension is in connection with the 35 airports network operated by AA2000 in the country, which accounted for 41.8 million passengers, or 49.7% of CAAP's total passenger traffic worldwide during 2019. 2. Establishes capital investment program for expansion projects of approximately $500 million to be undertaken in two phases: Phase 1: approximately $336 million to occur preferably in 2022 and 2023. Phase 2: annual investments of approximately $41 million between 2024 and 2027, for a total of approximately $164 million. Investments between 2028 and 2038 will be determined based on the operational needs of the airport system and will take into consideration the economic equilibrium of the concession. Overall, this extension will enable capital expenditures of approximately $2.5 billion (VAT included) to be invested across all airports within the national airport system until 2038. This amount includes works to be undertaken by AA2000 as mentioned above together with investments to be made with funds in the development trusts managed by the ORSNA. 3. Establishes an optional redemption of the existing preferred shares in 2022: AA2000 has the option to redeem the preferred shares during 2022 and credit the amount redeemed towards the reduction of the Phase 1 capex program outlined above. The amount to be redeemed will be deposited in a trust fund managed by ORSNA to be applied to capital expenditures in the national airport system. As of September 2020, total preferred shares outstanding amounted to approximately $126 million. 4. The agreement also includes: (i) the completion of certain works previously suspended due to the pandemic, by December 2021, (ii) the payment of outstanding amounts to capex providers, and (iii) the settlement of VAT amounts related to the trust funds. The forgoing is primarily represented by obligations of AA2000 in existence prior to the pandemic and totals $132 million approximately, of which around $55 million have already been paid year-to-date.

Forward Looking Statements

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2019, Corporación América Airports served 84.2 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com

