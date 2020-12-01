The fuel cells market for industrial and military applications is expected to grow by 208.84 MW, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period.

The growing demand for efficient and cleaner technologies is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as high implementation costs will hamper market growth.

Fuel Cells Market for Industrial and Military Applications: End-user Landscape

Based on the end-user, the market witnessed maximum demand from the industrial segment in 2019. This is due to the increased use of fuel cells in the industrial sector for prime/backup power and CHP applications.

Fuel Cells Market for Industrial and Military Applications: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 51% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The increase in investment in fuel cell devices and advances in technology are the two main factors that will drive the market growth in the region during the forecast period. Japan and China are the key markets for fuel cells for industrial and military applications in APAC.

Companies Covered:

Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Doosan Corp.

FuelCell Energy Inc.

Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte. Ltd.

Intelligent Energy Ltd.

Nuvera Fuel Cells LLC

Oorja Corp.

Plug Power Inc.

SFC Energy AG

Toshiba Corp.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Industrial Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Military Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Americas Market size and forecast 2019-2024

EMEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

