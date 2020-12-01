The fuel cells market for industrial and military applications is expected to grow by 208.84 MW, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period.
The growing demand for efficient and cleaner technologies is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as high implementation costs will hamper market growth.
Fuel Cells Market for Industrial and Military Applications: End-user Landscape
Based on the end-user, the market witnessed maximum demand from the industrial segment in 2019. This is due to the increased use of fuel cells in the industrial sector for prime/backup power and CHP applications.
Fuel Cells Market for Industrial and Military Applications: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 51% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The increase in investment in fuel cell devices and advances in technology are the two main factors that will drive the market growth in the region during the forecast period. Japan and China are the key markets for fuel cells for industrial and military applications in APAC.
Companies Covered:
- Ballard Power Systems Inc.
- Doosan Corp.
- FuelCell Energy Inc.
- Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte. Ltd.
- Intelligent Energy Ltd.
- Nuvera Fuel Cells LLC
- Oorja Corp.
- Plug Power Inc.
- SFC Energy AG
- Toshiba Corp.
