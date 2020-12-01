Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2020) - David H. Brett, President and CEO, Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PBM) ("Pacific Bay" or the "Company") reports that shareholder's passed all resolutions put before the Company's Annual & Special General Meeting held November 27th, 2020, in Vancouver, including the election of new director Antonio Vespa, the Company's current VP of Operations. 39.83% of the outstanding shares were voted at the meeting by proxy and in person. Management's slate of five directors were elected each with 99.89% in favour: David Brett, Frank Moyle, Guilford Brett, Bill Smith and Antonio Vespa. Shareholders also approved the Company's stock option plan (99.89% in favour), and the continuance of Lancaster & David as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year (99.89% in favour).

"We are thrilled to welcome Antonio Vespa to the board of Pacific Bay," said Pacific bay President & CEO David Brett. "Mr. Vespa has been VP Operations of the Company since September 24 and brings more than 10 years of diverse engineering, construction, and project management experience in the resource industry to the Company."

Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd.

Per/

David H. Brett, MBA

President & CEO

Contact: 604-682-2421, dbrett@pacificbayminerals.com





Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/69230