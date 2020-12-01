The data breach notification software market is expected to grow by USD 725.41 mn, progressing at a CAGR of almost 17% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Breach Notification Software Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The rise in the number of data breach notification regulations is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as lack of awareness regarding cybersecurity will hamper growth.

Data Breach Notification Software Market: Deployment Landscape

Based on the deployment, the on-premise segment led the market in 2019. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Data Breach Notification Software Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 44% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The increasing number of cyberattacks and threats is driving the market growth in this region. The US is the key market for data breach notification software in North America.

Companies Covered:

AO Kaspersky Lab

Canopy Software Inc.

Exterro Inc.

Infocomply Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

OneTrust LLC

PKWARE Inc.

Proteus-Cyber Ltd.

RADAR LLC

Thales Group

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

