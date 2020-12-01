The University of Tokyo will jointly hold "Tokyo Forum 2020 Online" with Chey Institute for Advanced Studies of the Republic of Korea for 2 days on December 3rd (Thu.) and December 4th (Fri.), 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201130005425/en/

TokyoForum2020Online (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Shaping the Future" is the overall theme for this annual international conference since last year. Under this grand theme, Tokyo Forum 2020 Online will be focusing on "Global Commons Stewardship in the Anthropocene". Humanity is at a critical juncture where human activity has been placing huge strain on our "Global Commons" the earth systems that support all life on the planet. We have entered a new geologic epoch, the "Anthropocene" and are transgressing some critical planetary boundaries to send the earth into the place where we can hardly prosper. These unprecedented challenges to humanity require fundamental solutions to address their root causes. We need radical systems transformation and effective mechanisms to govern our Global Commons, restoring the health of our earth systems and laying the foundations of prosperity for people and planet.

The symposium, with well known scientists, business, CSOs, and policy leaders together, will assess the current state of the global challenge, discuss ways to unlock the systems transformation, and agree on ways forward to safeguard Global Commons. The speaker includes Jeffrey Sachs, President of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, Johan Rockstrom, Director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, Paul Polman, Honorary Chairman of the International Chamber of Commerce and Christiana Figueres, former Executive Secretary, Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Date: December 3 (Thu.), 2020, 20:00-23:00 (JST); 11:00-14:00 (GMT); 06:00-09:00 (EST) December 4 (Fri.), 2020, 20:00-23:00 (JST); 11:00-14:00 (GMT); 06:00-09:00 (EST)

Venue: Online

Language: English (Simultaneous interpretation in Japanese available)

Fee: Free (Pre-registration required)

Registration: https://www.tokyoforum.tc.u-tokyo.ac.jp/en/index.html

Deadline for general registration: By the end of the forum on Dec. 4 (Fri.), 2020

EVENT DETAILS

Program (Dec. 3) (Plan as of Nov. 26, 2020)

Simultaneous interpretation in English and Japanese

Dec. 3 (Thu.) /DAY1 20:00-23:00 (JST); 11:00-14:00 (GMT); 06:00-09:00 (EST)

Master of Ceremony: KUNIYA Hiroko, Journalist

[20:00-20:25 (JST); 11:00-11:25 (GMT); 06:00-06:25 (EST) Opening Remarks

GONOKAMI Makoto/President, UTokyo

CHEY Tae-Won/Chairman, SK Group

[20:25-21:00 (JST); 11:25-12:00 (GMT); 6:25-7:00 (EST)] Keynote Address

Jeffrey Sachs/University Professor, Columbia University and President, UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network

LEE Hoesung/Chair, Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change

[21:00-22:00 (JST); 12:00-13:00 (GMT); 7:00-8:00 (EST) High Level Special Dialogue

Dominic Waughray/Managing Director, World Economic Forum *Moderator

Paul Polman/Co-founder and Chair, IMAGINE, Honorary Chairman, International Chamber of Commerce and Former CEO, Unilever

Johan Rockstrom/Director, Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research and Professor, Earth System Science, University of Potsdam

Christiana Figueres/Founding Partner, Global Optimism and former Executive Secretary, UN Framework Convention on Climate Change

Vera Songwe/UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary, Economic Commission for Africa

Naoko ISHII/Executive Vice President and Director, Center for Global Commons, UTokyo

[22:00-23:00 (JST); 13:00-14:00 (GMT); 8:00-9:00 (EST)] Is Covid-19 a game changer to Global Commons? Panel 1]

Helen Mountford/Vice President, Climate and Economics, World Resources Institute *Moderator

David Nabarro/Co-Director, Imperial College Institute of Global Health Innovation, Imperial College London, Strategic Director, 4SD and Special Envoy of WHO Director General on COVID-19

Nigel Topping/High Level Climate Action Champion, COP26

KANG Sung Jin/Professor, Department of Economics, Korea University

Diane Holdorf/Managing Director, World Business Council for Sustainable Development

FUJIWARA Kiichi/Director, Institute for Future Initiatives and Professor, UTokyo

Program (Dec. 4) (Plan as of Nov. 26, 2020)

Simultaneous interpretation in English and Japanese

Dec. 4 (Fri.) 20:00-23:00 (JST); 11:00-14:00 (GMT); 06:00-09:00 (EST)

Master of Ceremony: KUNIYA Hiroko, Journalist

[20:00-20:55 (JST); 11:00-11:55 (GMT); 06:00-06:55 (EST)] How Index helps stewarding Global Commons? [Panel 2]

Jeremy Oppenheim/Founder and Senior Partner, SystemIQ *Moderator

Guido Schmidt-traub/Executive Director, UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network

Daniel Esty/Professor, Yale School of the Environment and Yale Law School

Janez Potocnik/Co-chair, UN Environment Programme International Resource Panel

Pavan Sukhdev/Founder and CEO, GIST Impact and President, World Wide Fund for Nature International

TAKAMURA Yukari/Professor, UTokyo

SHIN Jhin Young/President, Korea Corporate Governance Service

[20:55-21:50 (JST); 11:55-12:50 (GMT); 06:55-07:50 (EST)] Global Commons Stewardship in Practice [Panel 3]

Andrew Steer/President and CEO, World Resources Institute *Moderator

Sunny Verghese/Co-Founder and Group CEO, Olam International Ltd. and Chair, World Business Council for Sustainable Development

Agnes Kalibata/UN Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for the 2021 Food Systems Summit

FAN Shenggen/Professor and Dean of Academy of Global Food Economics and Policy, China Agricultural University and Former Director General, International Food Policy Research Institute

SHIROYAMA Hideaki/Professor, UTokyo

Gunhild Stordalen/Founder and Executive Chair, EAT Foundation

JUNG Tae Yong/Professor, Graduate School of International Studies, Yonsei University

[21:50-22:30 (JST); 12:50-13:30 (GMT); 07:50-08:30 (EST)] Cyber Global Commons Panel 4]

Jeremy Oppenheim/Founder and Senior Partner, SystemIQ *Moderator

James Arbib/Co-Founder, RethinkX and Founder, Tellus Mater

KITSUREGAWA Masaru/Director-General, National Institute of Informatics and Professor, UTokyo

Cherie Nursalim/Co-founder, United in Diversity Foundation and Vice Chairman, Giti Group

KIM Yoon/Chief Technology Officer, SK Telecom

[22:30-22:45 (JST); 13:30-13:45 (GMT); 08:30-08:45 (EST)] Session with Students

Moderator: KUNIYA Hiroko, Journalist

Wrap up by students TBC

[22:45-23:00 (JST); 13:45-14:00 (GMT); 08:45-09:00 (EST)] Closing Remarks

PARK In-Kook/President, Chey Institute for Advanced Studies

GONOKAMI Makoto/President, UTokyo

Twitter: https://twitter.com/UTokyo_forum Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UTokyo.tokyo.forum/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201130005425/en/

Contacts:

Aimi Tabata (+81-70-4517-0589),

Kotaro Hirao (+81-70-2197-8943)

e-mail: frontier-pr@frontier-i.co.jp

Frontier International Inc.