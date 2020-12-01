The University of Tokyo will jointly hold "Tokyo Forum 2020 Online" with Chey Institute for Advanced Studies of the Republic of Korea for 2 days on December 3rd (Thu.) and December 4th (Fri.), 2020.
"Shaping the Future" is the overall theme for this annual international conference since last year. Under this grand theme, Tokyo Forum 2020 Online will be focusing on "Global Commons Stewardship in the Anthropocene". Humanity is at a critical juncture where human activity has been placing huge strain on our "Global Commons" the earth systems that support all life on the planet. We have entered a new geologic epoch, the "Anthropocene" and are transgressing some critical planetary boundaries to send the earth into the place where we can hardly prosper. These unprecedented challenges to humanity require fundamental solutions to address their root causes. We need radical systems transformation and effective mechanisms to govern our Global Commons, restoring the health of our earth systems and laying the foundations of prosperity for people and planet.
The symposium, with well known scientists, business, CSOs, and policy leaders together, will assess the current state of the global challenge, discuss ways to unlock the systems transformation, and agree on ways forward to safeguard Global Commons. The speaker includes Jeffrey Sachs, President of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, Johan Rockstrom, Director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, Paul Polman, Honorary Chairman of the International Chamber of Commerce and Christiana Figueres, former Executive Secretary, Framework Convention on Climate Change.
Date: December 3 (Thu.), 2020, 20:00-23:00 (JST); 11:00-14:00 (GMT); 06:00-09:00 (EST) December 4 (Fri.), 2020, 20:00-23:00 (JST); 11:00-14:00 (GMT); 06:00-09:00 (EST)
Venue: Online
Language: English (Simultaneous interpretation in Japanese available)
Fee: Free (Pre-registration required)
Registration: https://www.tokyoforum.tc.u-tokyo.ac.jp/en/index.html
Deadline for general registration: By the end of the forum on Dec. 4 (Fri.), 2020
EVENT DETAILS
Program (Dec. 3) (Plan as of Nov. 26, 2020)
Simultaneous interpretation in English and Japanese
Dec. 3 (Thu.) /DAY1 20:00-23:00 (JST); 11:00-14:00 (GMT); 06:00-09:00 (EST)
Master of Ceremony: KUNIYA Hiroko, Journalist
[20:00-20:25 (JST); 11:00-11:25 (GMT); 06:00-06:25 (EST) Opening Remarks
GONOKAMI Makoto/President, UTokyo
CHEY Tae-Won/Chairman, SK Group
[20:25-21:00 (JST); 11:25-12:00 (GMT); 6:25-7:00 (EST)] Keynote Address
Jeffrey Sachs/University Professor, Columbia University and President, UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network
LEE Hoesung/Chair, Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change
[21:00-22:00 (JST); 12:00-13:00 (GMT); 7:00-8:00 (EST) High Level Special Dialogue
Dominic Waughray/Managing Director, World Economic Forum *Moderator
Paul Polman/Co-founder and Chair, IMAGINE, Honorary Chairman, International Chamber of Commerce and Former CEO, Unilever
Johan Rockstrom/Director, Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research and Professor, Earth System Science, University of Potsdam
Christiana Figueres/Founding Partner, Global Optimism and former Executive Secretary, UN Framework Convention on Climate Change
Vera Songwe/UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary, Economic Commission for Africa
Naoko ISHII/Executive Vice President and Director, Center for Global Commons, UTokyo
[22:00-23:00 (JST); 13:00-14:00 (GMT); 8:00-9:00 (EST)] Is Covid-19 a game changer to Global Commons? Panel 1]
Helen Mountford/Vice President, Climate and Economics, World Resources Institute *Moderator
David Nabarro/Co-Director, Imperial College Institute of Global Health Innovation, Imperial College London, Strategic Director, 4SD and Special Envoy of WHO Director General on COVID-19
Nigel Topping/High Level Climate Action Champion, COP26
KANG Sung Jin/Professor, Department of Economics, Korea University
Diane Holdorf/Managing Director, World Business Council for Sustainable Development
FUJIWARA Kiichi/Director, Institute for Future Initiatives and Professor, UTokyo
Program (Dec. 4) (Plan as of Nov. 26, 2020)
Simultaneous interpretation in English and Japanese
Dec. 4 (Fri.) 20:00-23:00 (JST); 11:00-14:00 (GMT); 06:00-09:00 (EST)
Master of Ceremony: KUNIYA Hiroko, Journalist
[20:00-20:55 (JST); 11:00-11:55 (GMT); 06:00-06:55 (EST)] How Index helps stewarding Global Commons? [Panel 2]
Jeremy Oppenheim/Founder and Senior Partner, SystemIQ *Moderator
Guido Schmidt-traub/Executive Director, UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network
Daniel Esty/Professor, Yale School of the Environment and Yale Law School
Janez Potocnik/Co-chair, UN Environment Programme International Resource Panel
Pavan Sukhdev/Founder and CEO, GIST Impact and President, World Wide Fund for Nature International
TAKAMURA Yukari/Professor, UTokyo
SHIN Jhin Young/President, Korea Corporate Governance Service
[20:55-21:50 (JST); 11:55-12:50 (GMT); 06:55-07:50 (EST)] Global Commons Stewardship in Practice [Panel 3]
Andrew Steer/President and CEO, World Resources Institute *Moderator
Sunny Verghese/Co-Founder and Group CEO, Olam International Ltd. and Chair, World Business Council for Sustainable Development
Agnes Kalibata/UN Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for the 2021 Food Systems Summit
FAN Shenggen/Professor and Dean of Academy of Global Food Economics and Policy, China Agricultural University and Former Director General, International Food Policy Research Institute
SHIROYAMA Hideaki/Professor, UTokyo
Gunhild Stordalen/Founder and Executive Chair, EAT Foundation
JUNG Tae Yong/Professor, Graduate School of International Studies, Yonsei University
[21:50-22:30 (JST); 12:50-13:30 (GMT); 07:50-08:30 (EST)] Cyber Global Commons Panel 4]
Jeremy Oppenheim/Founder and Senior Partner, SystemIQ *Moderator
James Arbib/Co-Founder, RethinkX and Founder, Tellus Mater
KITSUREGAWA Masaru/Director-General, National Institute of Informatics and Professor, UTokyo
Cherie Nursalim/Co-founder, United in Diversity Foundation and Vice Chairman, Giti Group
KIM Yoon/Chief Technology Officer, SK Telecom
[22:30-22:45 (JST); 13:30-13:45 (GMT); 08:30-08:45 (EST)] Session with Students
Moderator: KUNIYA Hiroko, Journalist
Wrap up by students TBC
[22:45-23:00 (JST); 13:45-14:00 (GMT); 08:45-09:00 (EST)] Closing Remarks
PARK In-Kook/President, Chey Institute for Advanced Studies
GONOKAMI Makoto/President, UTokyo
