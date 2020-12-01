Tokyo and London, Dec 1, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - The UK Government and NEC Corporation today announced the launch of the NEC "NeutrORAN" project, which will showcase the latest innovations in the Open Radio Access Network (RAN) space.The project will be used to test and demonstrate a multiple operator, neutral host solution using an Open RAN ecosystem. NEC considers the planned architecture to be scalable and to have potential on a global scale beyond the UK. The project objectives are to reduce costs and drive efficiencies enabling rural communities and businesses to prosper by removing the digital divides that still exist in the UK and the rest of the world.This pioneering project will see 5G Open RAN live within the UK in 2021, testing solutions to deploy 5G networks in cost effective, innovative and secure ways.NEC is leading the drive on open standards with the establishment of a Global Open RAN Center of Excellence in the UK. The NeutrORAN will be one of the first solutions delivered by the Center of Excellence."I am delighted to welcome NEC to Wales for this innovative trial. It will help give mobile companies greater choice and flexibility in how they build their networks so we can diversify the global telecoms supply chain."The project is another step in NEC's growing commitment to the UK and follows the establishment of the company's Global Open RAN Center of Excellence in the UK," said Oliver Dowden, UK Government Digital Secretary."We see this project as a catalyst for NEC introducing Open RAN into the UK and enabling the acceleration of 5G deployment,"said Chris Jackson, CEO of NEC Europe Ltd.About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.Source: NEC CorporationCopyright 2020 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.