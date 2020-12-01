The corporate training market in Europe is expected to grow by USD 12.15 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.
The digitization of learning materials is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the increasing competition from the unorganized sector will hamper market growth.
Corporate Training Market In Europe: Product Landscape
Based on the product landscape, the technical courses segment is expected to post significant growth during the forecast period.
Corporate Training Market In Europe: Geographic Landscape
By geography, Western Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 34% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from Western Europe.
Companies Covered:
- Adobe Inc.
- Articulate Global Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- City Guilds Group
- D2L Corp.
- GP Strategies Corp.
- John Wiley Sons Inc.
- Learning Technologies Group Plc
- Miller Heiman Group Inc.
- Skillsoft Ltd.
