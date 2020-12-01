The global synthetic leather market size is expected to grow by USD 12.98 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 8% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201130005714/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Synthetic Leather Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Click get FREE sample Report in MINUTES

The benefits of synthetic leather over genuine leather is one of the major factors propelling market growth.

Synthetic leather is lightweight, easily washable, and cheaper. Also, these materials are less toxic than genuine leather and are easily available. Synthetic leather is made of materials that do not emit harmful substances that adversely impact the environment. As a result of its various advantages, there will be an increase in demand for synthetic leather during the forecast period.

More details: www.technavio.com/report/synthetic-leather-market-industry-analysis

Global Synthetic Leather Market: Product Landscape

PU-based leather is easy to maintain and is waterproof. It is also lighter and softer than genuine leather and can be easily cut for various design purposes. PU-leather is primarily used as it looks genuine and is much softer. Therefore, the sales of PU-based leather is increasing, contributing to the synthetic leather market share growth. Synthetic leather market growth by the PU-based segment will be faster than the growth of the market by the other segments.

Global Synthetic Leather Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Almost 53% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for synthetic leather in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Global Leather Goods Market: The leather goods market size has the potential to grow by USD 55.31 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Global Leather Boots Market: The leather boots market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.07 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Companies Covered

Alfatex Italia Srl

Anhui Anli Material Technology Co. Ltd.

Asahi Kasei Corp.

FILWEL Co. Ltd.

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd.

Nan Ya Plastics Corp.

Sanfang Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Teijin Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, till 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Synthetic Leather Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist in synthetic leather market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the synthetic leather market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the synthetic leather market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of synthetic leather market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

PU-based Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PVC-based Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Bio-based Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application placement

Footwear industry Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Furnishing industry Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Automotive industry Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Bags industry Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other industry Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alfatex Italia Srl

Anhui Anli Material Technology Co. Ltd.

Asahi Kasei Corp.

FILWEL Co. Ltd.

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd.

Nan Ya Plastics Corp.

Sanfang Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Teijin Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201130005714/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/