The global synthetic leather market size is expected to grow by USD 12.98 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 8% during the forecast period.
The benefits of synthetic leather over genuine leather is one of the major factors propelling market growth.
Synthetic leather is lightweight, easily washable, and cheaper. Also, these materials are less toxic than genuine leather and are easily available. Synthetic leather is made of materials that do not emit harmful substances that adversely impact the environment. As a result of its various advantages, there will be an increase in demand for synthetic leather during the forecast period.
Global Synthetic Leather Market: Product Landscape
PU-based leather is easy to maintain and is waterproof. It is also lighter and softer than genuine leather and can be easily cut for various design purposes. PU-leather is primarily used as it looks genuine and is much softer. Therefore, the sales of PU-based leather is increasing, contributing to the synthetic leather market share growth. Synthetic leather market growth by the PU-based segment will be faster than the growth of the market by the other segments.
Global Synthetic Leather Market: Geographic Landscape
APAC will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Almost 53% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for synthetic leather in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Companies Covered
- Alfatex Italia Srl
- Anhui Anli Material Technology Co. Ltd.
- Asahi Kasei Corp.
- FILWEL Co. Ltd.
- Kuraray Co. Ltd.
- Mayur Uniquoters Ltd.
- Nan Ya Plastics Corp.
- Sanfang Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
- Teijin Ltd.
- Toray Industries Inc.
