Aspo Oyj: Aspo Capital Markets Day 2020: Aspo confirms its long-term financial targets and still aims to annually increase the amount of dividends, Aspo's businesses to be forerunners in sustainability in their industries

Aspo Plc

Stock exchange release

December 1, 2020 at 8:45 a.m.





Aspo Capital Markets Day 2020: Aspo confirms its long-term financial targets and still aims to annually increase the amount of dividends, Aspo's businesses to be forerunners in sustainability in their industries

Aspo Plc will hold a virtual Capital Markets Day today, December 1, 2020, starting at 1 p.m. During the event, the Group's strategy, financial targets and the current state and outlook of the businesses will all be discussed in detail. Presentations are given by the Group CEO Aki Ojanen and the Managing Directors of Aspo's businesses.



Aspo confirms its long-term financial targets for 2023



Aspo announced its long-term financial targets in November 2019. Aspo targets an operating profit rate of 6%, return on equity of over 20% on average and gearing of up to 130%. Aspo aims to reach these financial targets in 2023.

Despite the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the company still believes it will achieve the financial targets set in 2019 in 2023.

Dividend policy remains unchanged



Aspo's dividend policy remains unchanged. Aspo's goal is to return to pre-pandemic dividend distribution level and to annually increase the amount of dividends.

Long-term target for Aspo's businesses is to be frontrunners in sustainability in their industries

Aspo's Board of Directors has outlined the company's new long-term sustainability target, according to which Aspo's businesses are to be forerunners in sustainability in their industries. In recent years, significant steps have been taken in sustainability work at the Group level, and now the target level is being further raised in all businesses.

Capital Markets Day webcast and materials

The company kindly asks attendees to register to the virtual Capital Markets Day through this link. The event can be followed through a live webcast on Aspo's website) from 1 p.m. onwards. An on-demand version of the webcast will be available on the website later today. The presentations are given in Finnish and the materials are in English.

The presentations will be made available at www.aspo.com at approximately 12:30 p.m. today.





