The investment underscores the critical role of software in driving the mainstream adoption of solar.Aurora Solar, a startup that develops software for solar installers and financiers, has raised $50 million in a Series B funding round led by Iconiq Growth, along with existing investors Energize Ventures, Fifth Wall, and Pear VC. This brings the company's total investment to more than $70 million. Aurora is helping to shift the solar industry from manual and in-person processes to doing everything online. Its software lets solar installers perform remote solar shading analysis, design solar and ...

