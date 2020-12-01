FRV Australia, a wholly owned subsidiary of Abdul Latif Jameel, is set to install 300 MW of solar in the Australian state of New South Wales.From pv magazine Australia The 300 MW Walla Walla Solar Farm became the first large-scale PV project to be approved in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) since the recent passage of the NSW Renewable Infrastructure bill. Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV) is developing the project at a site about 40 km north of Albury-Wodonga. It acquired the development rights from Bison Energy in 2019. The project was referred to the NSW Independent Planning ...

