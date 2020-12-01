Congencia: Congenica Appoints Dr. Muthu Meyyappan as Chief Commercial Officer

Congenica Appoints Dr. Muthu Meyyappan as Chief Commercial Officer

Cambridge, United Kingdom - 1 December 2020 - Congenica , the digital health company enabling rapid and accurate analysis of complex genomic data to transform people's lives, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Muthu Meyyappan as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective immediately. Muthu will lead all aspects of Congenica's sales and marketing and will be based in Boston, MA. His appointment follows the company's recent Series C funding round which will enable the acceleration of global market development and further expansion into new therapy areas.

Muthu has more than 20 years of international experience building and leading diverse, global teams spanning sales, marketing and customer support for companies within genomics, clinical informatics, and software. Prior to joining Congenica, Muthu served as Chief Commercial Officer for Variantyx where he was responsible for the overall commercial strategy for the company's whole genome testing services for rare disease diagnosis marketed to clinicians and hospitals. Previously, he was the Vice President of Advanced Genomics Commercial Operations for QIAGEN. He was also Chief Business Officer for BIOBASE GmbH and held senior roles at Incyte Genomics.

Muthu holds a Bachelor's degree in Biotechnology from the Rochester Institute of Technology, New York and a PhD in Cancer Biology from The University of Calgary, Canada.

On his appointment, Dr. Muthu Meyyappan commented: "Congenica is highly regarded in the genomics field and it is exciting to join at this stage of the company's development. I look forward to working with the rest of the management as the business scales up international expansion and diversifies into new therapy areas."

Dr David Atkins, Chief Executive Officer, Congenica: said:"Muthu has highly impressive credentials with significant global sales and marketing experience which will make him a real asset to the Congenica team. It is a pleasure to welcome him to the business as we utilise our product platform for new indications including somatic cancer and wellness and continue to enter new markets."

About Congenica

Congenica is a digital health company enabling the rapid analysis and interpretation of genomic data, empowering researchers to provide life-changing answers that will in future improve wellbeing and disease management.

Congenica's world-leading software enables rapid genomic data analysis at scale, performing 20x faster than industry averages and providing a 30% higher analytical yield, reducing genomic interpretation costs by up to 95%.

Born out of pioneering research from the Wellcome Sanger Institute and the NHS, Congenica has a global footprint supporting leading international laboratories, academic medical centres and biopharmaceutical companies and is the exclusive Clinical Decision Support partner for the NHS Genomic Medicine Service.

For more information visit www.congenica.com .

