Atos International: Atos completes the acquisition of Edifixio

Paris, December 1, 2020 - Atos today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Edifixio , a French cloud and Salesforce consulting and integration company. Building on the recent launch of Atos OneCloud , a unique initiative to pro-actively accelerate its clients' migration to the Cloud through a one-stop shop, Atos strengthens its position as a leader in Salesforce and Public Cloud services in the French market by adding Edifixio's team of 370 consultants to the Atos team.

Edifixio's tailored approach to the Cloud is fully aligned with Atos' proven cloud transformation strategy, which accelerates business outcomes through industry-specific solutions and services.

Atos will also benefit from enhanced consultancy and Data insights expertise, and will extend its portfolio of clients.

"Edifixio brings to Atos a comprehensive cloud expertise that ranges from native cloud application development to application migration to the cloud, plus Salesforce services," said Dominique Raviart, IT Services Director at NelsonHall. "This acquisition fits very well into the Atos Cloud strategy supporting the Atos OneCloud initiative to help its clients accelerate their cloud journey with its one-stop-shop approach," he added.

