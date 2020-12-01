Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.12.2020
WKN: 877757 ISIN: FR0000051732 
01.12.2020
Atos International: Atos completes the acquisition of Edifixio

Paris, December 1, 2020 - Atos today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Edifixio, a French cloud and Salesforce consulting and integration company. Building on the recent launch of Atos OneCloud, a unique initiative to pro-actively accelerate its clients' migration to the Cloud through a one-stop shop, Atos strengthens its position as a leader in Salesforce and Public Cloud services in the French market by adding Edifixio's team of 370 consultants to the Atos team.

Edifixio's tailored approach to the Cloud is fully aligned with Atos' proven cloud transformation strategy, which accelerates business outcomes through industry-specific solutions and services.

Atos will also benefit from enhanced consultancy and Data insights expertise, and will extend its portfolio of clients.

"Edifixio brings to Atos a comprehensive cloud expertise that ranges from native cloud application development to application migration to the cloud, plus Salesforce services," said Dominique Raviart, IT Services Director at NelsonHall. "This acquisition fits very well into the Atos Cloud strategy supporting the Atos OneCloud initiative to help its clients accelerate their cloud journey with its one-stop-shop approach," he added.

About Atos
Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of € 12 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos|Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact:
Marion Delmas | marion.delmas@atos.net | +33 6 37 63 91 99

