DJ Polymetal: New exploration JV in Taymyr

Polymetal International plc (POLY) Polymetal: New exploration JV in Taymyr 01-Dec-2020 / 10:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Release time IMMEDIATE LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY Date 1 December 2020 Polymetal International plc New exploration JV in Taymyr Polymetal announces an initial investment of US$ 0.5 million in exchange for a 35% stake in a joint venture with a junior holding an exploration license for the Pekinskaya area, Taimyr Peninsula, Russia (Pekinskaya JV), which adjoins the existing Taimyr JV. "Through this new joint venture Polymetal has expanded its footprint in the highly prospective Taimyr region with the potential to discover a significant copper-gold porphyry mineralisation", said Vitaly Nesis, Group CEO of Polymetal. "We continue to be committed to further development of our exploration portfolio through partnerships with juniors in the regions of our presence". TRANSACTION HIGHLIGHTS ? Polymetal may acquire up to a 70% interest in the Pekinskaya JV by funding RUB 173 million in cash (approximately US$ 2.3 million) of exploration expenditures in three stages aligned with the relevant field seasons: ? Stage 1 (completed) - an initial acquisition of 35% stake in the JV through a RUB 40 million (approx. US$ 0.5 million) cash investment in newly issued share capital. ? Stage 2 - increase stake up to 63% ownership for further investment of RUB 85 million (approx. US$ 1.1 million) in newly issued share capital by March 2021 following the first field season results assessment. ? Stage 3 - increase stake up to 70% ownership for further investment of RUB 48 million (approx. US$ 0.6 million) in newly issued share capital by March 2022 following the second field season results assessment. ? Polymetal may also provide loans to the JV to fund extra exploration costs at stages 2 and 3, and finance three additional field seasons post 2022. ? Polymetal has been granted a call option exercisable in 2023-2026 to acquire the remaining interest in the JV following JORC-compliant Mineral Resource estimate. ? Pekinskaya exploration license covers an area of 97 sq. km. Together with the contiguous Taimyr JV they represent an area of 359 sq. km. About Polymetal Polymetal International plc (together with its subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is a top-10 global gold producer and top-5 global silver producer with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robust dividend yield. Enquiries Media Investor Relations FTI +44 20 3727 Polymetal ir@polymetalinternational.com Consulting 1000 Evgeny +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) Leonid Fink Monakhov Viktor Timofey Pomichal Kulakov +7 812 334 3666 (Russia) Kirill Kuznetsov Joint Corporate Brokers Morgan +44 20 7425 RBC +44 20 7653 4000 Stanley & 8000 Europe Co. Limited Internationa l plc Marcus Jackson Andrew Foster Jamil Miah Richard Brown Panmure Gordon Daniel Norman +44 20 7886 2500 John Prior Forward-looking statements This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. ISIN: JE00B6T5S470 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: POLY LEI Code: 213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 Sequence No.: 88781 EQS News ID: 1151606 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 01, 2020 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)