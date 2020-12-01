News summary:

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that it has joined Affordable5G, an innovation project creating complete and affordable solutions for critical private and enterprise networks. Affordable5G aims to build open and flexible next-generation mobile solutions for use cases including campus networks, emergency communications and smart city services. Funded by Horizon 2020 and part of the European 5G Public-Private Partnership (5G PPP), the project brings together 17 partners with a wide range of expertise and disruptive technology spanning all areas of the 5G ecosystem. ADVA's X-Haul technology will be central to the project and the development of 5G infrastructure.

"5G enterprise networks must meet a particularly demanding set of bandwidth and performance requirements. Not only do they have to deliver on strict price points, but many emerging applications such as industrial IoT require ultra-low latency, highly accurate network synchronization and strict security. These are some of the key areas that our solutions are helping the Affordable5G community to address," commented Jörg-Peter Elbers, SVP, advanced technology, ADVA. "Interoperability and openness are baked into all of our technology. That's why projects like Affordable5G and our work with the O-RAN ALLIANCE perfectly align with our vision of tomorrow's multi-vendor disaggregated networks."

Affordable5G will create end-to-end mobile solutions specifically engineered to address the needs of private and enterprise networks. Facilitating collaboration between Europe's most innovative small and medium-sized companies, the project will use open interfaces and standard hardware platforms to bring a variety of affordable solutions to the market. ADVA is set to play a key role in the initiative, helping Affordable5G to leverage emerging technologies for disaggregated cell site gateways, edge computing and virtualization in both RAN and core networks. The project aims to produce pilot solutions related to emergency communications and smart cities in just a year's time.

"We're pleased to be coordinating the Affordable5G project and helping European companies lead the way towards affordable, high-performing 5G networks," commented Josep Martrat, head of telecom, media and edge technologies R&D, ATOS Spain. "5G provides the opportunity for an entirely new economy based on real-time connectivity. Across all industries, it offers a new way of working, transforming efficiency, flexibility and end-user experience. By collaborating closely with the Affordable5G partnership and combining our expertise across the 5G value chain, we'll be able to create high-performance solutions that bring the benefits of 5G to campuses, factories and smart cities around the world."

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.

