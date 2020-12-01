HGC completes network interconnection with TKO Express

Providing low latency and geographically diverse Hong Kong local network

HONG KONG, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC), a fully-fledged fixed-line operator and ICT service provider with extensive local and international network coverage, services and infrastructure, today announced the completion of its network interconnection with TKO Express to provide a more direct and resilient path between Hong Kong's major financial hub and technology centre.

TKO Express is the first submarine cable to directly link Chai Wan and the Tseung Kwan O Industrial Estate (TKOIE), a strategically important telecommunications and media hub for Hong Kong. Spanning just 3.5 kilometers across Tathong Channel, it provides a geographically separate route between Hong Kong Island and the New Territories' emerging technology hub. Together with several existing high-tier data centres and large-scale data co-location facilities, HGC's interconnection with TKO Express allows it to offer a new access route for customers and create new opportunities for partnerships requiring high-speed connectivity or a geographically diverse link between the two precincts.

An additional path for operators and enterprises with high demand of low latency and high resiliency on mission-critical network

HGC further provides a direct path to TKO Express to link the data center hub in Chai Wan and TKOIE. This ensures continuity of HGC's telecom services to the technology centre for companies that are requesting high-performance, highly reliable connectivity, and depending heavily on connections to data centres, the Internet and cloud for mission-critical services and real-time transactions with scalable capacity. Companies in the financial trading, data centre, and traditional and digital media sectors, in particular, will benefit from a super low latency network path. The new route is 9 kilometers shorter than the alternative path and supports latency as low as 20 milliseconds, around 70% lower than on the traditional route.

One stop network deployment through NNI to provide to meet diverse network needs

HGC's one-stop ICT and telecom solutions and our fast and reliable deployment of fibre-optic network services ensure customers to connect directly with their end-users, suppliers and employees. This boosts the speed and ease of their business across the region. Customers can further leverage HGC's advanced fibre-optic technology through leading-edge data transmission, IP Transit, and International Private Leased Circuit (IPLC) services. Additionally, HGC's Network-to-network interconnection (NNI) standardises and accelerates provisioning on TKO Express and achieves robust diversity and connectivity.

Ravindran Mahalingam, HGC's SVP of International Business, said: "For service providers and end-users, this means customer-first service, leading-edge technology, and unprecedented reach. HGC continues to explore new opportunities to extend its business portfolio, enabling customers to meet the rising demand for high speed and high capacity connectivity. Going forward, HGC will continue to build on its leading presence in Hong Kong and strengthen its strategic foothold in the global marketplace."

Thomas Lee, AVP, Global Carrier Data, International Business of HGC, said: "Extending our Hong Kong network with the unique TKO Express demonstrates our dedication to strengthening our local network offering. With HGC's one-stop-shop Hong Kong local loop ordering, monitoring and management, foreign customers will be empowered with faster and easier penetration to Hong Kong and hence the Asian market. We will continue to expand our global connectivity backed by the competitive service level agreements (SLAs), assuring that best-in-class network performance is always on for our customers."

About HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international fixed-line operator. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. HGC has 23 overseas offices, with business over 5 continents. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. HGC is one of Hong Kong's largest Wi-Fi service providers, running over 29,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in Hong Kong. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities and transport in North America, Europe and selected fast-growing economies.

