Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 647 internationalen Medien
News im Fokus der Anleger: Grande West - Die 500 Mio. CAD Electro-Vehicle-Story!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JKB2 ISIN: FR0010307819 Ticker-Symbol: LRC 
Tradegate
01.12.20
09:30 Uhr
70,94 Euro
-0,42
-0,59 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
1-Jahres-Chart
LEGRAND SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEGRAND SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
71,2871,3010:02
71,2871,3010:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.12.2020 | 09:05
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Legrand Innovates with Anaqua's AQX IP Management Platform

French industrial group selects Anaqua software and services to streamline patent and trademark management processes

BOSTON, Dec. 01, 2020, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property management solutions, today announced that France's Legrand, a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, will enhance its overall IP management by moving to Anaqua's AQX platform.

Legrand, an innovator and manufacturer of electrical and digital solutions for commercial, industrial, and residential markets, opted for Anaqua when replacing its previous IP management system. The company will leverage Anaqua's latest version of AQX software to streamline the entire IP management lifecycle - from idea capture through prosecution to portfolio management and monetization. The platform's fully integrated software and services will support Legrand in patent and trademark management processes globally, notably through real-time IP data analytics and forecasting capabilities.

"Legrand has found in Anaqua a customers-oriented team focused in providing adapted solutions, meeting our strategy and organization model," said Laurent Costecalde, Head of IP for Legrand Group.

"We are excited to be working closely with Legrand to provide them with an integrated IP management system that will support and enhance their global innovation and operational excellence," said Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua. "Anaqua is honored to welcome Legrand to our client community. Their joining reflects our continued growth as a global IP management provider and our industry expertise in the European region."

About Anaqua
Anaqua, Inc. is a premium provider of integrated, end-to-end innovation and intellectual propertynaqua.com.

About Legrand
Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings-including Elioten.

Company Contact:
Amanda Hollis
Associate Director, Communications
Anaqua
617-375-2626
ahollis@Anaqua.com

A PDF is available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4baa3156-baf2-44fe-ad57-48fd47447007


LEGRAND-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.