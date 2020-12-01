The text analytics market is expected to grow by USD 8.77 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201201005107/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Text Analytics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

Click Get Free Sample Report in Minutes

The rising need to improve business efficiency is one of the major factors propelling market growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/text-analytics-market-industry-analysis

Text Analytics Market: Deployment Landscape

Cloud-based platforms are gaining popularity among end-users because of their cost-effectivity when compared with the on-premise model. The cloud-based model is beneficial for SMEs as it allows them to streamline and automate their daily operations in an efficient manner, reduce errors, and lower operational costs. As a result, the text analytics market growth by the cloud-based segment has been substantial. The growth rate of the cloud-based market segment is expected to be faster compared with the on-premise market segment over the forecast period.

Text Analytics Market: Geographic Landscape

The rising adoption of advanced technologies in end-user sectors such as telecommunications, BFSI, healthcare, travel and tourism, and retail is contributing to the text analytics market share growth in APAC. The rising penetration of smart mobile devices and improvements in network connectivity are some of the other factors contributing to market growth. Over 33% of the overall market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, Japan, Singapore, and Australia are the key markets for text analytics in the region. The market growth rate in this region will be the highest than that of other geographies during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Analytics Market: The analytics market size has the potential to grow by USD 109.71 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period because of the steady increase in year-over-year growth. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Global Mobile Analytics Market: The mobile analytics market size has the potential to grow by USD 4.39 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Companies Covered:

Alphabet Inc.

Clarabridge Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Lexalytics Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

NICE Ltd.

Open Text Corp.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT

Market segmentation by deployment

Comparison by deployment

Cloud-based Market size and forecast 2019-2024

On-premise Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by deployment

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Emergence of AI and big data in text analytics

Emergence of advanced text analytical tools

High utilization of social media

Evolution of programmatic advertisement buying

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet Inc.

Clarabridge Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Lexalytics Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

NICE Ltd.

Open Text Corp.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201201005107/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/