The authorities in Flanders will grant maximum rebates of €1,500 per PV system to homeowners from Jan. 1. The scheme is expected to drive up solar installations by 1.5 GW by 2025.Zuhal Demir, the energy minister of Flanders, Belgium, said last week that the rebate scheme for new rooftop PV installations will start on Jan. 1. The scheme is expected to help increase installed solar capacity in the region by approximately 1.5 GW by 2025. This would amount to roughly new 400,000 residential solar arrays. "Today there are approximately 3,600 MW of solar panels in Flanders, spread over more than 500,000 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...