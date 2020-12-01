Since listing on Scale in July 2020, Media and Games Invest (MGI) has completed a dual listing and share placing on Nasdaq First North and issued a €80m bond. In Q320, it reported 29% l-f-l revenue growth with revenues of €35.0m and adjusted EBITDA of €6.4m, supported by 16% organic growth year to date in the games portfolio. Adjusted EBITDA margins fell from 22% in H120 to 18% in Q320, reflecting a changed business mix (with increased digital media and ad tech revenues). Due to the strong growth, management raised its FY20 guidance, with revised targets of revenue of €125-130m (up from €115-125m) and EBITDA of €23-26m (€20-23m previously). Net debt, adjusted for the SEK300m (c €29m) equity placing, fell to €49.3m, leaving scope for M&A.

