The new commercial and military parachute market research from Technavio indicates negative growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201201005112/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial and Military Parachute Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic Crisis and Recovery analysis of the commercial and military parachute market.

Get FREE report sample within MINUTES

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the Development of Advanced Aircraft Ballistic Recovery Systems," says a senior analyst for the Industrials industry at Technavio.

The development of advanced aircraft ballistic recovery systems will also influence the growth of the commercial and military parachute market. An aircraft ballistic recovery system consists of a rocket-deployed parachute that is used to decelerate an aircraft while landing on short runways or in cases of engine failure or fuel exhaustion. The use of drogue parachutes in fighter jets operating in cold regions ensure safe landing by minimizing the risk of runway skidding due to ice. Few aircraft manufacturers provide advanced aircraft ballistic recovery systems as standard fitment with their aircraft. Although the use of advanced aircraft ballistic recovery systems is limited to aircraft having a maximum weight of 7,700 lbs., technological advancements in the development of parachute textiles with high tensile strength and low shearing failure will boost its adoption in several new aircraft models. The development of advanced aircraft ballistic recovery systems will be a significant factor driving the growth of the commercial and military parachute market.

As the markets recover Technavio expects the commercial and military parachute market size to grow by USD 309.06 million during the period 2020-2024.

Commercial and Military Parachute Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The commercial and military parachute market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of -27.52%.

The round parachute market segment will account for the highest commercial and military parachute market share.

The emergence of new product offerings with enhanced application profile will be one of the significant factors fueling commercial and military parachute market growth in this segment.

Regional Analysis

33% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

The need to ensure national security and achieve military dominance and the rising popularity of skydiving will significantly drive commercial and military parachute market growth in this region over the forecast period.

China is one of the key markets for commercial and military parachutes in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Click here to learn about report detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Skydiving Equipment Market: The skydiving equipment market size has the potential to grow by USD 328.75 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Notes:

The commercial and military parachute market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

The commercial and military parachute market is segmented by Type (Round, Ram air, Square and cruciform, and Drogue) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Aerodyne Research LLC, BAE Systems Plc, Ballenger International LLC, CIMSA Ingenieria de Sistemas SA, FXC Corp., Mills Manufacturing Corp., Rostec State Corp., Sachsische Spezialkonfektion GmbH, Safran SA, and TransDigm Group Inc.

Register for a free trial today to access 17,000+ market research reports using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201201005112/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/