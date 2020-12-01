The expansion will increase the campus's total energy capacity to 42 megawatts, making it one of the largest of its kind in Central Europe.

Beyond.pl, a leading Polish cloud and colocation services providers, plans to vastly expand its data center campus in the city of Poznan to cater to the growing demand for collocation and cloud services in Europe.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201201005515/en/

Poland's Beyond.pl to vastly expand Data Center Campus (Photo: Business Wire)

Beyond.pl is recognized for its top-quality infrastructure and security. Its existing data center is the only facility in the EU to be certified ANSI/TIA-942 Rated 4. The expansion will be realized in a mixed-tier model allowing customers to choose between appropriate levels of service availability guarantees to meet their particular business needs while still benefiting from the physical security associated to the campus.

Poznan an ideal location

Beyond.pl's campus stands midway between the capital cities of Berlin and Warsaw (app 300km both ways), both are only 4 milliseconds away via hyper speed Internet, while Frankfurt can be reached in only 10 milliseconds.

Beyond.pl is the first carrier neutral facility in Poland. It has more than 20 Polish and International Internet carriers and hosts the Polish Internet Exchange EPIX. With dark fiber already in place between Poznan, Warsaw, and soon Frankfurt, Poznan is the perfect connectivity hub in the Central European region.

"Having access to Best in Class infrastructure in Central Europe is a real benefit to global customers, as it provides them a stable, secure, and robust infrastructure to expand into the region. Beyond.pl has already successfully attracted international companies to establish their infrastructure on campus as we offer one of the most comprehensive solutions in all of Central Europe. No one else can match this spread" says company CEO Wojciech Stramski.

"Our extremely efficient use of energy, proven out by a PUE of 1.2, with 100% green energy, makes Beyond.pl a great option. Furthermore, when one factors in the price arbitrage of energy in Poland vs the Western markets Beyond.pl is capable to deliver significant cost savings on colocation services which are of greater quality due to our Rated 4 infrastructure when comparing to the traditional markets of Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam and Paris" Stramski says.

Beyond.pl's expansion project represents the largest single investment in Poland's data-center market following Google's and Microsoft's recent $3-billion investment in the burgeoning sector.

More at www.beyond.pl/de/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201201005515/en/

Contacts:

Magdalena Jakimiak-Szadziewicz

m.jakimiak-szadziewicz@beyond.pl

+48 607 350 090