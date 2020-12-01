Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 647 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
01.12.2020 | 10:04
Augmentum Fintech Plc - Director Declaration

Augmentum Fintech Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, November 30

1 December 2020

AUGMENTUM FINTECH PLC
(the "Company")

Notification of Board changes and Directors' details

Announcement is made in respect of paragraph 9.6.14R of the Listing Rules on behalf of Neil England, non-executive Director.

The Company hereby announces that Neil England, non-executive Director, has been appointed as Chairman of Schroder British Opportunities Trust Plc with immediate effect.

- END -

Contact information:

Victoria Hale
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone: 020 3 170 8732

