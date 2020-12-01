Augmentum Fintech Plc - Director Declaration

1 December 2020

AUGMENTUM FINTECH PLC

(the "Company")

Notification of Board changes and Directors' details

Announcement is made in respect of paragraph 9.6.14R of the Listing Rules on behalf of Neil England, non-executive Director.

The Company hereby announces that Neil England, non-executive Director, has been appointed as Chairman of Schroder British Opportunities Trust Plc with immediate effect.

- END -

Contact information:

Victoria Hale

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone: 020 3 170 8732