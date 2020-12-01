Burn Care Centers Market Size Worth $23.1 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 3.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global burn care centers market size is expected to reach USD 23.1 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2020 to 2027. An increase in the prevalence of burn-related injuries, the emergence of cost-effective treatments, and the presence of favorable reimbursement policies by regional governments, such as the U.S. government covering approximately 70% to 100% of the overall treatment cost, are the key factors contributing to the market growth. A rapid shift in preference for specialized care offered within specialized burn centers has been witnessed over in-hospital facilities due to the high-quality patient care provided by these standalone facilities. This is another major factor positively impacting the market growth. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, burn care facilities are struggling hard to maintain a balance between their contributions to the pandemic response and upholding the ongoing burn care in an ethical and safe manner.

Key suggestions from the report:

The in-hospital segment emerged as the largest facility type segment in 2019 with a revenue share of 52.6%

By burn severity, partial-thickness burns accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019. The full-thickness burns segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

Wound debridement emerged as the leading treatment type segment in 2019. The OTC pain medications and bandages segment, followed by skin graft, is expected to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period

North America accounted for the largest share in 2019 due to the increasing presence of burn care centers in the region, along with an increase in the number of burn-related ED visits

Read 150 page research report with ToC on "Burn Care Centers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Facility Type (In-hospital, Standalone), By Treatment Type, By Burn Severity, By Service Type, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/burn-care-centers-market

Furthermore, the availability of intensive care units is increasing in standalone facilities to manage long-term care for burn victims unlike in hospitals, where emergency admissions pose a challenge for hospitals as they lack in managing long-term hospital stays. This is expected to increase the adoption of specialized care treatment provided by burn centers over-generalized care offered by hospitals. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2017, approximately 96.0% of the fatal burns associated with fire occurred in low and middle-income countries. The growing incidence of burn injuries resulting from fires and the increase in mortality rate with an estimated 265,000 burn-related deaths occurring every year are boosting the demand for specialized care for burn victims.

The introduction of advanced burn treatment options, such as skin graft, wound debridement, and reconstructive surgery, is expected to increase market growth in the forecast years. Moreover, growing awareness initiatives by government organizations such as the WHO and nonprofit organizations including the American Burn Association (ABA) have contributed majorly to the growth. For instance, the WHO signed a collaborative agreement with the "International Society for Burn Injuries" aiming to improve patient care provided by healthcare facilities and prevent the growing incidence of burn injuries at the global level.

Grand View Research has segmented the global burn care centers market on the basis of facility type, treatment type, burn severity, service type, and region:

Burn Care Centers Facility Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

In-hospital



Standalone

Burn Care Centers Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Wound Debridement



Skin Graft



Traction, Splints, Wound Care



Respiratory Intubation and Ventilation



OTC Pain Medications and Bandages



Blood Transfusion



Prophylactic Vaccinations and Inoculations



Rehabilitation

Burn Care Centers Burn Severity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Minor Burns



Partial Thickness Burns



Full Thickness Burns

Burn Care Centers Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Inpatient



Outpatient



Rehabilitation

Burn Care Centers Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



The U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Russia



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Mexico





Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Burn Care Centers Market

Burn and Reconstructive Centers of America

Pediatric Burn Care Center (The General Hospital Corporation)

University of Rochester Medical Center

Medical Center National Burn Center ( India )

) Chelsea & Westminster Hospital

North Bristol NHS Trust

The MetroHealth System

University of Washington Regional Burn Center

