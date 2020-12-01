Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2020) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") is pleased to announce that Tudor Gold has completed a non-brokered private placement of 1,448,623 flow-through common shares (the "FT Shares") at a price of $3.40 per FT Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $4,925,318.20 (the "Private Placement").

The proceeds from the sale of the FT Shares will be used to fund exploration on the Company's Treaty Creek Project.

All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement is subject to a statutory four-month hold period. The Private Placement is subject to receipt of final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid certain finders an aggregate total cash finder's fee of 6% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and issued an aggregate total of 57,945 non-transferrable finder's warrants BlackBridge Capital Management Corp. and certain other arm's length registered dealers. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of Tudor Gold for an exercise price of $3.40 per share for a period of 12 months from closing.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold is a precious and base metals explorer with properties in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project (in which Tudor Gold has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Pretium Resources Inc.'s Brucejack property to the southeast. The Company also has a 100% interest in the Electrum Project, earn in options and 100% interests in other prospective projects located in the Golden Triangle area.

"Walter Storm"

Walter Storm

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.tudor-gold.com or contact:

Carsten Ringler

Head of Investor Relations and Communications

Phone: +1 604 559 8092 or +49 151 55362000

E-Mail: carsten.ringler@tudor-gold.com

