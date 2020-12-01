Tirupati Graphite (TGP) is an integrated graphite production, processing and technology company that is set to list on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange in December 2020. By taking a modular approach, it has already established production and, with relatively modest capital needs, believes it can grow into a major global producer of flake graphite. Unlike most of its TSX- and ASX-listed peers, TGP pursues a vertically integrated model, which should boost margins and provide a degree of cyclical market protection. A separate research and technology business provides further differentiation, giving investors access to growing niche markets including graphene.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...