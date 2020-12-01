America Europe Connect-2 links North America to Europe directly from New Jersey, USA to Denmark

Aqua Comms DAC ("Aqua Comms"), the operator of Ireland's first dedicated subsea fibre-optic network interconnecting New York, Dublin and London, announces the successful launch of AEC-2 (America Europe Connect-2), the company's second Trans-Atlantic subsea cable system. The new system perfectly complements Aqua Comms' existing AEC-1 (America Europe Connect-1) cable which went Ready for Service in 2016.

AEC-2 connects New Jersey, USA to Denmark, and is a wholly diverse and resilient new Trans-Atlantic subsea route, doubling fibre connectivity between North America and Denmark making it the first new subsea system directly linking North America to Denmark and the Nordic region in twenty years.

AEC-2 leaves North America from NJFX, a carrier-neutral cable landing station and Tier 3 colocation facility in New Jersey, providing the option to bypass New York City and a route that offers complete diversity from existing Trans-Atlantic cables.

The new AEC-2 cable routes directly to Denmark offering complete diversity from traditional landing points in the United Kingdom. The AEC-2 subsea cable system delivers the latest technology and offers wavelength services ranging from 10G, 100G and 400G, to further support the burgeoning demand for data services on the world's busiest trans-oceanic route.

AEC-2 was designed for complete redundancy and diversity to support key data centre connectivity routes across the North Atlantic. These include connecting key US locations such as Ashburn, VA and 165 Halsey Street in New Jersey to Copenhagen in Denmark and the wider Nordic region as well as critical existing locations throughout Europe including Amsterdam, Frankfurt and Hamburg.

"As part of Aqua Comms' expansion in the North Atlantic and across the globe, we are delighted to launch our second Trans-Atlantic cable, AEC-2, providing a new and diverse route that supports the critical data centre markets in the US and Northern Europe," comments Nigel Bayliff, Chief Executive Officer of Aqua Comms. "Data traffic continues to grow exponentially and we are looking forward to delivering industry-leading services to our customers over this new cable system."

AEC-2 forms part of the North Atlantic Loop, that along with two new cables planned to go RFS in early 2021, will form a resilient, ring-based subsea infrastructure link between the East Coast of the United States, Ireland, the UK and the Nordics. To learn more about Aqua Comms, visit www.aquacomms.com.

Aqua Comms DAC is an Ireland-based Independent Carriers' Carrier specializing in building and operating submarine cable systems and supplying fibre pairs, spectrum and capacity networking solutions to the global content, cloud and carrier markets. It is the owner/operator of America Europe Connect-1 (AEC-1), America Europe Connect-2 (AEC-2), and CeltixConnect-1 (CC-1). The company continues to build on its vision of efficient submarine infrastructure ownership with membership of the HAVFRUE consortium and development of CeltixConnect-2 and North Sea Connect, bridging the North Atlantic between North America and Northern Europe. To learn more about Aqua Comms and its portfolio of subsea cable systems visit www.aquacomms.com.

