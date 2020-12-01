Tripling High Performance Computing capacity, powered by 100 percent renewable energy and substantially reducing costs

Norway Data Center operator Bulk Infrastructure announced today they have been selected by a London based Quant hedge fund to house its High Performance Computing (HPC) system. The new HPC cluster triples the compute capacity of its existing facilities in London. With the latest AI server architecture, the density required pushing the power to well over 30kW per rack.

"We are delighted to welcome another new customer to our N01 Norway Campus. The industry is increasingly seeing the sustainability and low-cost opportunities Bulk provides at our Nordic facilities as very compelling," says Rob Elder, Vice President at Bulk Data Centers.

"Additionally, it is a great achievement to be able to support this customer during these unprecedented times. Our open and collaborative approach really helped to reduce complexity and ensure a smooth process into operations," says Elder.

Upon evaluating various providers from across the Nordics, including Iceland and Finland, the London based Quant hedge fund decided the solution provided by Bulk in Norway achieved all of their objectives. Delivering the lowest cost of compute based on the low energy price combined with 100% renewable energy at the Kristiansand site meant the sustainability aligned with their overall corporate objectives. The 1000 trees planted by Bulk to further contribute to lowering the carbon footprint was also a welcome bonus.

Bulk helped the company plan and implement the solution during the full lockdown across Europe and ensured seamless deployment with advice and support on everything from power procurement, importing tax and logistics to fit out of the company's equipment.

A spokesperson for the company says: "In the end we chose Bulk as we found them to be very engaging throughout and really understood our two main goals. Bulk was most aligned with these and worked hard to make their solution the most attractive overall, considering both the sustainability and the total cost of operation."

About Bulk Data Centers

Bulk Data Centers (Bulk) delivers ultra-flexible, highly connected, and massively scalable data center and colocation solutions backed by personalized service excellence. As a trusted advisor offering strategically located data centers in Norway and Denmark, Bulk enables customers to reduce costs and environmental impact. Bulk leads the industry in resilience, cost efficiency, scalability and sustainability with solutions that deliver long-term sustainability with the lowest total cost of ownership. From colocation to powered land, Bulk supports business-critical solutions with unsurpassed standards, power and connectivity. To learn how Bulk Data Centers can solve your complex data and communications logistics challenges, visit Bulkinfrastructure.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

