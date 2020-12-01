Monument Re announced today that Monument Life Insurance d.a.c has completed the acquisition of a portfolio of unit-linked International Portfolio Bond policies from Zurich Life Assurance plc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

In accordance with the approval of the Irish High Court, the portfolio has transferred, as of the 30th November 2020, to Monument Life Insurance d.a.c in Ireland with unchanged terms and conditions for policyholders.

For further information:

To learn more, please visit www.monumentregroup.com or contact Manfred Maske, CEO, info@monumentregroup.com, +1(441) 400-9300.

About Zurich Life Assurance plc

Zurich Life Assurance plc is a public limited company incorporated in Ireland and is a life insurance undertaking authorised and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland. Zurich Life Assurance plc is part of the Zurich Insurance Group. Further information about Zurich Life Assurance plc can be found at www.zurich.ie.

About Monument Re and Monument Life Insurance

Monument Re Limited is a life Reinsurance and Insurance Holding Company that operates as a reinsurer and acquirer of European asset-intensive portfolios. Through this strategy, Monument Re assumes asset-based risks within its risk appetite and efficiently operates these businesses or portfolios.

Monument Re is subject to Group Supervision by the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

The Irish subsidiaries of Monument Re trade as Monument Life Insurance d.a.c.

The Monument group of companies has established a presence in Bermuda, Ireland, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Guernsey, with branches in Spain, Italy, and Germany.

Contacts:

