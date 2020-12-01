New York, New York and Berlin, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2020) - Killi Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTCQB: MYIDF), the first company to allow consumers to receive payment whenever their data is used, has joined Datarade, the fastest-growing global e-commerce platform for commercial datasets. Datarade's tens of thousands of data buyers can now effortlessly discover, compare, and get access to Killi's data products.

Killi is a consumer consent ecosystem that allows consumers to append various accounts and their corresponding data to their Killi profile. With data under their control, this data can be sold directly to brands, platforms, and agencies by the consumer with the industry's highest consent level.

Example client use cases for Killi data include:

- those looking to build ID graphs

- companies looking to reduce exposure to MAID or Cookies

- companies looking for first-party, compliant data (CCPA)

- companies looking for custom audiences at scale

- companies looking to ID consumers who are mobile 'switchers.'

- companies who are looking for compliant clickstream data tied to an identifier

- companies looking to acquire financial data that is compliant and tied to an identifier.

"Killi is the only company in the world offering first-party data that is controlled by the consumer to brands and platforms who are looking to improve fidelity and compliance. In purchasing data from Killi, you are deciding to include the consumer in what is rightfully theirs. Joining Datarade provides our users with a more significant opportunity for their data to be purchased." - Neil Sweeney, Killi Founder, and CEO.

Amidst a global tightening of data privacy regulations, Killi brings together first-party, compliant data as companies increasingly realize that marketing rooted in ethical data, which includes the consumer, is the way forward. Killi is entering the market with differentiated data at scale and is pleased to add Datarade as a distribution partner, in turn exposing Killi and its data to thousands of new buyers in multiple countries.

"Killi's company principles align with Datarade's. We aim to bring transparency and trust to the global data industry, and Killi's approach to providing 100% opt-in consumer intelligence is innovative. The company is meeting a demand for ethical identity data, and we're excited to connect our network of clients to Killi's data products." - Richard Hoffmann, Co-Founder, and CCO, Datarade.

About Kill

Killi is a consumer privacy ecosystem that allows consumers to take back control of their consumer data from those who have been collecting it and selling it unbeknownst to them.

Killi is currently available online or via iOS or Android in five countries (US, Canada, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand). Killi pays users automatically every week a Paycheck for the use of their data, making Killi the only company in the world paying consumers guaranteed cash weekly for their data.

Killi is also the creator of uaretheproduct.io , a consumer-facing website that allows consumers to determine their data's value as sold by large technology platforms. To determine the value of your data, visit uaretheproduct.io, and select the platforms that you currently use.

To learn more about the Killi Paycheck and its Fair-Trade DataTM program, please visit https://killi.io/earn .

Killi is based in Toronto, Canada, and New York and is a publicly-traded company (TSXV: MYID) (OTCQB: MYIDF).

About Datarade

Datarade is the world's fastest-growing e-commerce platform for data. With a persistent focus on crafting the ultimate data shopping experience, Datarade has helped thousands of data buyers find the right data for their business effortlessly. More than 2,000 data providers across 300+ data categories are already listed on Datarade, enabling organizations across industries to connect with trusted providers and access the best datasets and APIs. Datarade was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

