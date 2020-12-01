Checkit has emerged from a period of corporate activity as a pure-play business focused on driving the adoption of its connected SaaS software, in particular its workflow management application. Checkit's software is designed to enable smarter operations management, exploiting Internet of Things technology to connect people, processes and assets. With a proven ability to sign up blue-chip customers across a number of target verticals, growth in recurring revenues and an expanding customer base should help to close the valuation discount to software peers.

