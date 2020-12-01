Leading analytics platform offers fast, convenient insights at scale so organizations can connect and analyze all their data-and optimize performance and cost-all using their existing Amazon Web Services account

Pyramid Analytics announced today that its next generation trusted analytics platform built for the enterprise is officially available on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace as a pay-as-you-go (PAYG) offering: Pyramid 2020 for AWS. In as little as an hour, organizations can easily deploy Pyramid from the AWS Marketplace and connect all their AWS and cloud data sources, including Redshift, EMR, S3, Athena, Aurora, RDS, SAP HANA, SAP BW4/HANA, Snowflake, Exasol, and more.

Pyramid is an AWS Technology Partner and has offered a bring-your-own-license (BYOL) listing on the AWS Marketplace for several years. The Pyramid 2020 for AWS offering provides all the power of Pyramid with crucial ease of installation and administration, and billing through the AWS customer's account. Pyramid's solution for the AWS Marketplace is tightly coupled with essential AWS services, creating a solid foundation for elastic, cost-effective analytic workloads at any scale.

"Pyramid's enterprise-grade analytics platform runs elegantly on Amazon's cloud infrastructure," said Omri Kohl, CEO and co-founder of Pyramid Analytics. "The integration is easy to configure, and once installed, can be quickly scaled across departments to as many users as required. Organizations that are ready, and prefer, to run analytics applications on AWS can do so easily and without compromise."

Pyramid 2020 for AWS is a server-based analytics platform built to scale. Pyramid drives self-service reporting, dashboards, analysis, data discovery, machine learning/data science, and business user-oriented data preparation and data virtualization. Pyramid is ideal for organizations that want to promote collaborative analytics and data sharing in the cloud. It is used via a browser without additional desktop tools.

Why choose Pyramid 2020 for AWS

Achieve faster time to value: Simply subscribe and install the application to begin connecting to your data. The powerful self-service user experience for analysts and consumers includes visualization suggestions, "Smart Insights," and natural language querying to guide people to data revelations.

Simply subscribe and install the application to begin connecting to your data. The powerful self-service user experience for analysts and consumers includes visualization suggestions, "Smart Insights," and natural language querying to guide people to data revelations. Integrate your data seamlessly: Easily connect to Amazon data sources: RDS, Redshift, Aurora, Athena and EMR, and dozens more out of the box. And with Pyramid's Pulse Engine, you can leverage your organization's on-premises and multi-cloud data sources.

Easily connect to Amazon data sources: RDS, Redshift, Aurora, Athena and EMR, and dozens more out of the box. And with Pyramid's Pulse Engine, you can leverage your organization's on-premises and multi-cloud data sources. Scale based on your needs: Take advantage of Pyramid's unparalleled performance, reliability, and scalability on the cloud. Use what you need, when you need it, either flexibly PAYG by the hour or annually for each instance, or via a private offer built specifically for you. Private offers add additional features and flexible pricing options to the base PAYG listing.

Take advantage of Pyramid's unparalleled performance, reliability, and scalability on the cloud. Use what you need, when you need it, either flexibly PAYG by the hour or annually for each instance, or via a private offer built specifically for you. Private offers add additional features and flexible pricing options to the base PAYG listing. Accessible to U.S. public sector customers: The Pyramid 2020 for AWS PAYG offering is also available on the AWS Marketplace for AWS GovCloud (US). Public Sector, Government, Education, and other regulated customers can now purchase Pyramid with flexible payment options, including hourly, monthly, annual, and multi-year contracts.

New subscribers to Pyramid 2020 for AWS are offered a 14-day free trial. All subscribers have access to Pyramid technical support.Start your journey with Pyramid 2020 for AWS here. See Pyramid Analytics on the AWS Marketplace and subscribe.

About Pyramid Analytics

Pyramid Analytics is a global analytics leader, offering a trusted business intelligence platform that enables individuals-from power users to knowledge workers to decision makers-to transform their organization into a data-driven business. As a complete web-based platform, combining self-service analytics with centralized governance, Pyramid demonstrates measurable utility, fosters genuine collaboration, and simplifies complex analysis. Pyramid delivers best-in-class analytic functionality for organizations-on-premises or in the cloud. Pyramid Analytics' teams are based in operational centers across the globe. To learn more, visit www.pyramidanalytics.com, follow us on Twitter @PyramidAnalytic, and connect with us on LinkedIn.

