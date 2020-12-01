RxLogix Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for its Best-in-class Pharmacovigilance Solution, PV Intake & Processing

Using automation and cognitive artificial intelligence technology, RxLogix delivers outstanding efficiencies to clients

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global pharmacovigilance (PV) automation software market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes RxLogix Corporation with the 2020 Global Product Leadership Award for its PV Intake & Processing (PVIP) solution. The Product leadership Award was given after a detailed review and identification of the product ready vendors in this space. Its deep PV domain expertise and commitment to being fully automated have helped RxLogix establish a strong presence in all major pharmaceutical regions of North America, Europe, Japan, and India.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1341843/RxLogix_Award.jpg

"RxLogix offers an automated adverse event case intake and processing solution that leverages decades of deep PV domain expertise and extensive artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities. It utilizes AI-based and traditional rule-based technologies to automate various case intake and processing functions," said Dr. Reza Madad, senior consultant at Frost & Sullivan. "The 5-year product roadmap promises touchless processing for the entire process flow, with no human interaction."

RxLogix PVIP provides capabilities to extract from both structured and unstructured source documents, including adverse event forms, email, handwritten forms, PDF, fax, EHR/EMR, free-text reports, and articles. In addition, it offers PV solutions in English and other languages, such as Spanish, Japanese, and Chinese, using an auto-translation capability. PVIP processes adverse event forms with more than 98 percent accuracy and can extract all key information from the unstructured narrative with more than 90 percent accuracy for most fields.

Instead of focusing solely on intake automation for case processing, PV Intake & Processing aids many other automated case processing functions, including automated flagging assistance for medical concepts and classification of product complaints and adverse events. Furthermore, RxLogix offers solution implementation for clients on site at their data center or in the cloud, taking a low-risk and result-driven approach. The delivery model is software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based, including enterprise licensing and all-inclusive costs. The SaaS model enables clients to access the latest system release and ongoing support through managed services.

"The RxLogix-integrated PV suite provides clients with the flexibility to implement modules incrementally to address the needs of the entire PV department, including aggregate reporting and signal detection," noted Madad. "This approach allows clients to immediately gain efficiencies from the new intake system and gradually adapt to the change from the old system. The company's popular customer consortium model, collaboration with clients for continuous improvements, and compliance with upcoming regulations will help it achieve continued growth."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Product Leadership Award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Claudia Toscano

P: 210.477.8417

E: claudia.toscano@frost.com

About RxLogix Corporation

For more than ten years, RxLogix has innovated in the Pharmacovigilance space providing solutions for pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies for end to end drug safety. RxLogix is a global pharmacovigilance solutions company specializing in innovative software and expert consulting services. Experienced team of business and technology innovators work with Pharmacovigilance and Risk Management Professionals to help increase compliance, productivity and quality for the entire Drug Safety value chain.

Contact:

Shalini Modi

P: +1 609 910 1072

E: Shalini.modi@rxlogix.com