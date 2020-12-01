Alkame Holdings, Inc.: Alkame Signs Product Development and Production Agreement with Hooch Brands Ltd.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2020 / Alkame holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM) a publicly traded holding company is pleased to announce its wholly-owned subsidiary West Coast Co-Packer, Inc. has signed a Product Development and Production Agreement with Hooch Brands, Ltd, DBA Hemp Hooch.

The agreement calls for West Coast Co-Packer to assist Hooch Brands in developing a line of hyper-functional, all-natural, hemp-derived CBD beverages. Hooch Brands, through their brand Hemp Hooch, has a goal of creating purposeful CBD beverages that incorporate CBD, adaptogens and vitamins to meet specific moments of consumer need.

The initial product line will consist of four SKU's with each beverage bottled in a 16oz Boston Round and 35mg of broad-spectrum hemp extract. The first four purposeful beverages are curated with adaptogens and vitamins to address hangovers and detoxification, immune support, stress, and hydration. Hooch Brands is expecting to launch the Hemp Hooch brand online and in-store by Q1 2021.

"We look forward to working with Hooch Brands and developing these high-quality natural products. Today's consumers are busier than ever, and we think bringing beverages that can aid in much needed relaxation, rebalancing, and recovery is a great sector to be in" says Alkame CEO, Robert Eakle.

About West Coast Co Packer, Inc.

West Coast Co Packer, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alkame Holdings, Inc. and is a specialty liquid and single-serve manufacturer, co-packer, private labeler, and contract manufacturer.

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded health and wellness technology holding company with a focus on patentable, innovative, and eco-friendly consumer products. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries manufacture products with enhanced water utilizing proprietary technology to create products with several unique properties. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications and placement into several emerging business sectors including but not limited to the following: consumer bottled water, RTD products, liquid hemp-based products, household pet products, horticulture, agriculture, and medical applications, including hand sanitizers, and many other various water-based treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com.

CONTACT:

Alkame Holdings, Inc. Investor Relations

Website: www.alkameholdingsinc.com

Email: info@alkameholdingsinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE: Alkame Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/618892/Alkame-Signs-Product-Development-and-Production-Agreement-with-Hooch-Brands-Ltd