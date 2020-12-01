ThreatModeler Software, Inc.: ThreatModeler Releases the First Ever "Threat Modeling for Dummies" Book on How To Implement Threat Modeling at Scale

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2020 / ThreatModeler, the leading platform for automated threat modeling, has released the first-ever official "Threat Modeling For Dummies" book. The new publication is geared towards security architects, developers and anyone who ever wanted to know all there is about threat modeling, but was afraid to ask.

"Threat Modeling For Dummies" introduces the process of threat modeling within the context of cybersecurity, and walks readers through the threat modeling practice with a focus on the cloud development life cycle (CDLC). The book also explains various approaches and visual, process flow diagramming of architectures to help DevOps to understand and manage risk. In light of increasing pressure by regulatory bodies, such as the FDA requiring security by design for medical device manufacturers, the new publication comes just at the right time.

"Threat Modeling For Dummies" explores the anatomy of a threat model, and the fundamental elements that are identified: data assets, attack surface, attack paths that a hacker can take to compromise data, security controls - in place and still needed - and the strengths of those controls. It also explains the actionable outputs that result from threat modeling, geared for different stakeholders, and the importance of communicating them widely.

In addition, the book describes how an automated, self-service threat modeling practice is ideal in today's interconnected technology environments to protect your assets. "A threat model is a living, breathing document that should reflect the attack surface based on changes made to your technology ecosystem," said Archie Agarwal, founder and CEO of ThreatModeler, who financed the publishing of this must-read DevOps resource. "ThreatModeler unites security with DevOps in collaboration to create consistent accurate, correct threat models that can be re-used at scale. In addition to teaching the clear-cut foundations of threat modeling, "Threat Modeling For Dummies" explains the how of ThreatModeler's powerful platform through use cases."

Sara Perrott, a cybersecurity subject matter expert, worked closely with ThreatModeler - a leader in the security space - to author "Threat Modeling For Dummies," bringing her profound knowledge of threat modeling to the table. The hugely successful For Dummies instructional and reference books are globally known for taking complex topics and making them non-intimidating for audiences of varying skill levels. "Threat Modeling For Dummies" includes technical insights and tips, a glossary and a valuable closing Chapter: "Ten Ways Threat Modeling Reduces Time and Cost of security."

ThreatModeler is extremely proud and excited to issue an authoritative reference that sets the record straight and teaches about the important process of threat modeling. With most organizations now in the cloud or making the migration to cloud, unique challenges arise. Organizations must adapt to securing infrastructure as code for all applications, and manage risk involved with new features including containers, microservices and automatic scaling.

ThreatModeler is an automated platform that provides a sustainable, self-service threat modeling practice for applications and infrastructure that evolves as your infrastructure grows. ThreatModeler encourages collaboration through its sophisticated, simple process flow diagram-based functionality that's easy to use in the creation of threat models that identify, prioritize and mitigate threats, while communicating them broadly. ThreatModeler integrates with JIRA, Jenkins, and Azure Boards and Pipelines, with bidirectional web services APIs - setting your data free - unifying stakeholders in collaboration. ThreatModeler automatically builds threat models for cloud workloads, including AWS, GCP and Azure. Teams are empowered to code fearlessly and deliver new products with security built-in as early as the design phase, based on established, global security and compliance standards.

