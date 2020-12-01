GoooGreen Inc.: Mike "The Mouth" Matusow, Four-Time World Series Of Poker Bracelet Winner Joins GoooGreen Subsidiary VegasWINNERS Advisory Board

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2020 / GoooGreen, Inc. (OTC PINK:GOOO) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high-quality analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice, announced today that four-time World Series of Poker bracelet winner Mike "The Mouth" Matusow has joined the company's advisory board.

VegasWINNERS business model is built to capitalize on and support the continued growth of the online gaming industry. As more states legalize sports gambling, VegasWINNERS is in the process of expanding its team of renowned sports handicappers and advisory board members that include recognizable industry leaders and creative thinkers like Mike Matusow.

Wayne Allyn Root, CEO of VegasWINNERS stated, "Mike Matusow is a valuable addition to our VegasWinners Board of Advisors for several important reasons. First, he's one of the most recognizable brand names in gambling. Second, I appreciate his bigger-than-life personality, which never fails to attract media attention. Third, he understands the way gamblers of all kinds think. Fourth, Mike is a celebrity in the poker world, but sports gambling is a passion for him. Mike has been a sports bettor for many years. He knows how a sports gambler thinks. He knows what sports gamblers want and need in the way of professional advice. Mike's knowledge of our customers will be invaluable as we design new products and media advertising campaigns. I'm thrilled to welcome Mike to our team."

Mike Matusow, VegasWINNERS newly appointed Advisory Board Member stated "I've known Wayne Allyn Root for over 20 years. Wayne chose me to star on his reality TV show, 'King of Vegas' on Spike TV. Wayne was the Creator, Executive Producer and co-host. We've enjoyed a great professional relationship over the years. Wayne appreciates my brand and celebrity in the poker world. I appreciate Wayne's brand and celebrity in the sports gambling world. Wayne has always picked my brain about how gamblers think and what gamblers need. I believe my role on VegasWINNERS' Advisory Board is a win-win for both parties."

Wagering on sports, including but not limited to the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, UFC, PGA, Soccer and NASCAR, as well as college sports (primarily football and basketball) are national pastimes for millions of sports enthusiasts. Historically, betting on sports was only legal in the State of Nevada and/or bets between friends, and those willing to bet illegally. In 2018, the United States Supreme Court decision allowing States to legalize sports betting has changed everything, creating tremendous opportunity. Twenty-two states plus Washington DC. have already legalized wagering on sports and, all but five states have legislation pending to allow it.

ABOUT MIKE MATUSOW

Mike "The Mouth" Matusow is one of the top professional poker players in the world whose nickname reflects his reputation for trash-talking at the poker table. Matusow began playing poker seriously in the early 1990s, first while working as a poker dealer, then as a professional player. His successes include being a four-time World Series of Poker bracelet winner, two-time WSOP main event final table and the winner of the 2005 World Series of Poker Tournament of Champions. Matusow wrote an autobiography titled Check Raising the Devil that was released May 12, 2009. For further information please see https://www.youtube.com/mikethemouth.

ABOUT GOOOGREEN, INC.

GoooGreen, Inc., through its subsidiary VegasWinners, Inc., is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling. For further information, please see https://vegaswinners.com/.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

