Applied UV, Inc.: Applied UV Announces U.S. Patent to be Issued for a System to Neutralize Pathogens on Tactile Surfaces, Including Bank ATMs

Sterilumen's patent Application for a UV Light sanitizing solution designed to be retrofitted to Bank ATMs to automatically disinfect surfaces on an ATM machine, including a keyboard, touchscreen, credit card reader between uses has been allowed by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2020 / Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), an infection prevention technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultra violet light ("UVC") to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, today announced the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") has allowed its U.S. Patent Application on November 23, 2020 to its subsidiary, SteriLumen, Inc. ("SteriLumen"). The patent, titled "System for Neutralizing Pathogens on Tactile Surfaces" is for Sterilumen's UVC retrofit device designed to disinfect numerous surfaces normally or typically touched by many people, including, but not limited to, ATMs, vending machines, escalators, and kiosks with interactive screens.

The patent is part of Applied UV's intellectual property portfolio that includes 8 issued patents and numerous patent applications that cover various aspects of the SteriLumen Disinfecting System including, the disinfection system; disinfection system embedded into a fixture generally, and a vanity mirror specifically, and the mechanical components of any such mirror, including hinge mount and programmable controller for regulating UV light.

"We are pleased to announce the approval of this patent to be issued by the USPTO as it provides a basis for introducing our first product for use in the banking industry to disinfect ATMs. We believe the Sterilumen line of UVC devices have the ability to safely neutralize serious pathogens commonly found on surfaces that people come in contact with daily. The new patent strengthens our patent portfolio and represents a significant opportunity to commercialize our sterilization and disinfection UVC technology in a new and very large market for the Company," commented Max Munn, President of Applied UV.

About Applied UV

Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology that address infection prevention in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and residential markets. Our products utilize disinfection technology that applies the power of UVC to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically. The Company's SteriLumen technology was tested at an independent laboratory that found the SteriLumen mirror and drain to be greater than 97% and 99.99%, respectively, effective in killing the OC43 human coronavirus, a strain of human coronavirus that is genetically similar to SARS-CoV-2. According to the independent laboratory, it is expected that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 will be killed in a similar manner to OC43. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries; SteriLumen, Inc. ("SteriLumen") and Munn Works, LLC ("Munn Works"). SteriLumen develops disinfection devices and technology that combat health care acquired infections (HAIs). We formed a team to solve and patent a product and process to neutralize pathogens providing a compelling solution for the hospitality space and a solid path to entering the healthcare market. MunnWorks manufactures fine mirrors specifically for the hospitality industry. Our goal, at Munn Works, is to contribute to the creation of what our design industry clients seek: manufacturing extraordinary framed mirrors.

For more information about Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries, please visit the following websites: https://www.applieduvinc.com/; https://sterilumen.com/; and, https://munnworks.com/.

