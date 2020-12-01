Sparta Group: TruckSuite Now Offering No-Stress Warranty Financing

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2020 / Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation" the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital" or "Sparta") is now able to come to the rescue of thousands of truckers with its TruckSuite division offering a special stress-free Warranty Financing program, that truly protects vehicle owners, saves them money, and gives them peace of mind travelling forward.

Reliable commercial trucking is a vital part of our economy yet navigating through the world of truck financing can be a challenge. While many lenders will provide loans for the vehicle, few will also finance a warranty. According to truck industry insiders, there are literally hundreds of thousands of transport trucks on the road today that are not under warranty. TruckSuite is offering easy, worry-free warranty financing separate from the vehicle loan.

"No one plans to have a mechanical breakdown but being prepared in the event that it does happen is critical. As the old adage goes, time is money, and it can be costly to get stranded and not have warranty protection in place," said Sparta's President, John O'Bireck.

TruckSuite's Warranty Financing Features:

Zero down payment

Weekly payment plans

12-36-month terms

E-Z Apply - 5 mins to apply for pre-qual approval

Ability to preserve your operating capital

Ability to improve your credit score

"Trucks do a lot of hauling, so they need special care, including the right warranty financing. Without warranty financing, some truckers are risking their livelihood. What we've assembled is a warranty program that won't break their bottom line; one that keeps them on track and at ease, should a sudden repair be required," said, Lynn Murphy, Chief Executive Officer for TruckSuite LLC.

In addition to this essential Warranty Financing program, TruckSuite is also getting ready to offer a distinctive supplemental repair guarantee that protects both the owner of the truck and the lender through speedy repair service.

TruckSuite management and staff meet many individuals who aspire to owning their own truck and running their own business, but they struggle to make this dream a reality when they discover how hard it is to get good warranty financing. The TruckSuite team believes its warranty financing will enable more drivers to hit the road with confidence.

About TruckSuite

TruckSuite is a "technology based" innovative and comprehensive Owner Operator support program that is designed to offer the Owner Operator all truck ownership benefits typically only available to large fleets. TruckSuite not only promotes the health and safety of the vehicle, but also the health and safety of the driver by providing COVID-19 antimicrobial products and services. In addition, TruckSuite provides multiple benefits to carriers, truck dealerships, repair facilities as well as asset protection to lenders. Find us at www.trucksuite.com

About Sparta

Sparta Group (a.k.a. Sparta Capital Ltd.) is a technology-based company that owns or holds a controlling interest in a network of independent businesses that supply energy saving technologies designed to reduce energy inefficiencies, achieve reduced emissions and increase operating efficiencies in various industries. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Sparta has also expanded its scope to help facilitate supply of necessary materials while assisting talented inventors who are looking to introduce innovative technical solutions that will bring greater normalcy to the post COVID-19 world. Sparta's network of independent businesses provides a wide range of specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. Sparta provides capital, technical and engineering expertise, legal support, financial and accounting knowledge, strategic planning and other shared services to its independent businesses.

Sparta is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. under the symbol "SAY" (TSX.V: SAY). Additional information is available at www.spartagroup.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

