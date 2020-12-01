Futures Open Interest hits record 46.8 million contracts

Open interest in Global Energy +8% and Natural Gas +14% year-over-year

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listings services, today announced that on November 24, 2020, ICE set an open interest (OI) record of 46.8 million across all futures contracts.

As of November 24, the all-futures open interest record has been driven by year-over-year (y/y) growth in the following areas:

Energy OI up 8% y/y, including: Natural Gas OI up 14% y/y Environmental OI up 7% y/y, hitting OI record this month of more than 2.75m contracts Other Crude and Refined OI up 4% y/y

Sugar OI up 12% y/y

Sterling OI up 11% y/y, hitting OI record this month of more than 4.87m contracts

"We have continually expanded our network of futures contracts to help our customers achieve their risk management needs in the most capital efficient way possible," said Ben Jackson, President of Intercontinental Exchange. "Whether its managing interest rate risk, energy risk, or providing the markets which allow our customers to price climate risk, we are focused every single day on ensuring this network effectively supports the increasing and evolving global risk management needs of our customers."

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company and provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions to a broad range of customers including financial institutions, corporations and government entities. We operate regulated marketplaces, including the New York Stock Exchange, for the listing, trading and clearing of a broad array of derivatives contracts and financial securities across major asset classes. Our comprehensive data services offering supports the trading, investment, risk management and connectivity needs of customers around the world and across asset classes. As a leading technology provider for the U.S. residential mortgage industry, ICE Mortgage Technology provides the technology and infrastructure to transform and digitize U.S. residential mortgages, from application and loan origination through to final settlement.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located at http://www.intercontinentalexchange.com/terms-of-use. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as filed with the SEC on February 6, 2020.

ICE- CORP

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201201005693/en/

Contacts:

ICE Media Contact:

Rebecca Mitchell

Rebecca.Mitchell@theice.com

+44 7951 057 351



ICE Investor Contact:

Warren Gardiner

Warren.Gardiner@theice.com

770-835-0114

Source: Intercontinental Exchange