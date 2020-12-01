Automotive and Electronics High Value-grab Opportunities for Polyphthalamide Market, Valuation to Reach ~ US$ 2.5 BN by 2027

- Bio-based trend vast avenue for manufacturers in polyphthalamide (PPA) market to test advanced resin enhancement methods, their focus increasingly lies on unveiling end-use-specific variants

- Abundant use of PPA composites in automotive industry makes Asia Pacific dominant market, region to retain its lead throughout 2019 - 2027 with China to clock 8% CAGR

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The abundant demand in the polyphthalamide market stems from the trend of end-use industries utilizing the salient features of the resin and its composites. Most prominently, they have emerged as a potential alternative to metals in automotive bodies, paving way to vast uptake in SUVs and electric vehicles. Some of the key characteristics utilized by end-use industries are flame-retardant nature, remarkable heat resistance, and low electricity modulus, notably in the electronics industry.

Analysts at TMR concur that key market participants should undertake extensive research and development on modifying the properties of polymers to develop alternative for metals. Some of the key materials used in reinforcement are carbon fiber, minerals, and glass fiber. They assert that players must tend to manage the variability of raw material cost to emerge as winner.

Globally, the polyphthalamides market is expected to clock CAGR of ~8% during 2019 - 2027, and is projected to touch the mark of ~ US$ 2.5 Bn.

Key Findings of Polyphthalamide Market Report

Of the various end-use industries, automotive held the leading share in 2018

Electronics and electrical segment considered as highly lucrative segment

Asia Pacific held the leading share in 2018

held the leading share in 2018 The Asia Pacific polyphthalamides market expected to clock CAGR of ~ 8% from 2019 to 2027

polyphthalamides market expected to clock CAGR of ~ 8% from 2019 to 2027 Of the various grades, glass fiber reinforced segment held the leading share in 2018

Another segment carbon fiber reinforced PPA is a promising segment and is anticipated to clock CAGR of 8.5% from 2019 to 2027

Globally the polyphthalamides market was pegged at ~ US$ 1.3 Bn in 2018.

Polyphthalamide Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

The demand for lightweight materials is a key trend boosting the utilization of PPA and its composites, thereby spurring revenue generation in the polyphthalamides market. For instance, PPAs are extensively used in motor valves, fuel line systems, and vehicle parts, where glass fiber reinforced polyphthalamide has emerged as a promising candidate.

Growing pace of sales of electric vehicles has spurred the prospects in the market. Rise in adoption of ecofriendly vehicles in several economies is boosting the polyphthalamide market.

Growing utilization of PPA in high-temperature and moisture-resistant applications in the electrical and electronics industry has bolstered the prospects of the polyphthalamide market.

Rise in demand for consumer devices notably smartphones has also fueled the uptake of PPA and PPA composites.

Advances made in resin manufacturing technologies has enabled manufacturers of PPA carve out new business propositions in various end-use applications. They are increasingly leaning on end-use-specific modifications.

High demand for bio-based polymers has created a new avenues in the polyphthalamide market. This will also help expand their application areas.

Polyphthalamide Market: Regional Landscape

On the regional front, Asia Pacific held more than half of the share in the polyphthalamide market in 2018. The growth is propelled by the proliferating use of PPA and its composites in the electronics and automotive industry. China has emerged as the forefront and is expected to retain its lead. A number of market participant are leaning on expanding their product lines by unveiling glass fiber reinforced and carbon fiber reinforced PPAs with versatile properties.

Top players in the polyphthalamide market are keen on consolidating their global shares by strengthening their presence in Asia Pacific. A large revenue share comes from the strides made in the semiconductor industries in South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan.

Europe is a lucrative region after Asia Pacific, where automotive manufacturing companies are utilizing PPA in making automotive lightweight as well as meeting various other characteristics.

Polyphthalamide Market: Key Impediments

Volatility in raw material process is a key challenge for all players. Also, since the polymer industry has to face stringent regulations pertaining to its carbon emissions, stakeholders need to be cautious of complying with the norms.

Some of the key players in the polyphthalamide market are SABIC, RTP Company, Inc., Solvay S.A., Evonik Industries AG, and EMS-GRIVORY.

Global Polyphthalamide Market by Grade

Unfilled

Glass Fiber Reinforced

Carbon Fiber Reinforced

Mineral-filled

Hybrid

Global Polyphthalamide Market by End Use

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial Equipment & Apparatus

Personal Care

Others (Medical and Sports)

Global Polyphthalamide Market by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Russia & CIS

& CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals and Materials Industry,

