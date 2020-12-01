Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2020) - Northstar Gold Corp. (CSE: NSG) ("Northstar" or the "Company"), reports that final 3D inversions of a 5 km2 DIAS32 3D I.P geophysical survey has identified multiple low-resistivity and high-chargeability anomalies extending from recently discovered near-surface syenite intrusion-related gold mineralization at the Miller Gold Property, situated 18 km southeast of Kirkland Lake and Kirkland Lake Gold's Macassa SMC gold mine (Figure 1). Discrete, linear low-resistivity and broader chargeability anomalies may represent faulted hydrothermal conduit structures and pervasive, gold-bearing alteration, respectively, spatially related to the Allied and Planet syenite stocks.

These important exploration interpretations and implications will be further qualified with recently completed gravity and magnetic survey modeling by GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. utilizing proprietary machine-learning AI and algorithms, in a joint news release currently in preparation.

I.P. Geophysics Highlights:

Allied and Planet Syenite gold mineralized areas connected by a 600m wide strong chargeable corridor over a distance of 800 metres, extending beyond for a total distance of 1600 metres (Figure 1).

Interpreted second order fault structures include a Northwest striking, steeply dipping splay from the main Catharine Fault that intersects the Allied Syenite and a North-South striking, near vertical structure intersecting the western edge of the Planet Syenite intrusive stock (Figure 2). Both features extend to >500m depth and likely represent primary conduits for gold mineralization on the property.

Strong chargeability anomaly along the western contact of the Allied intrusion which was drilled in hole MG20-47 ( 1.2 g/t Au over 107.3m ) continues NNW; this undrilled area is 200% larger than mineralized area drilled to date within the Allied Syenite.

Undrilled strong elongate chargeability anomaly east of Allied intrusive follows the Catherine Fault (major Camp-scale vertical structure) hosting known gold deposits.

Resistivity anomalies interpreted to be vertical fault structures (Figure 2) as possible pathways for mineralized hydrothermal fluids.

Planet intrusive is surrounded by strong undrilled chargeability anomalies.





Figure 1. Miller Gold Property Drill Targets and IP Chargeability (mV/V) at 100m depth



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6839/69243_354e09e7b456b947_002full.jpg





Figure 2. Miller Gold Property Drill Targets and Resistivity (ohm-m) at 100m depth



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6839/69243_354e09e7b456b947_003full.jpg

The Allied Syenite

The Allied Syenite Gold Zone is highlighted by a low resistivity anomaly located at the near surface intersection of the NW striking, NE steeply dipping fault zone with a NNE striking sub vertical fault zone within the intrusion (Figure 2). There is a strong chargeability anomaly (40 to 55 mV/V - Figures 1 & 3 Target 2) along the western contact of the syenite intrusion which was drilled in hole MG20-47 (1.2 g/t Au over 107.3m) that correlates with gold bearing sulphide mineralization. The high chargeability anomaly extends well beyond the syenite boundary indicating that follow-up drilling in the vicinity of hole 47 will potentially further expand the area of gold mineralization. Another very strong chargeability anomaly (35 to 62 mV/V- (Figures 1 & 3 Target 1) is co-incident within the Catharine Fault 200m NE of the Allied Syenite contact. Low resistivity anomalies appear to merge at depth into a single primary structural conduit which suggests a common fluid source (Figure 3).

Planet Syenite

The mineralized zone in the Planet Syenite is highlighted by the intersection of a high chargeability anomaly (40 to 54 mV/V) (Figures 1 & 4 Target 5) and a north-south vertical structure along the western contact of the syenite (Figure 2). The strong chargeability anomaly extends 200m to the west of the syenite contact extending some distance into the mafic volcanics. Hole 53 (1.9 g/t Au over 22.6m) intersected the IP chargeability anomaly in the Phase 1 program. The syenite hosted mineralization remains open laterally and follow-up drill testing is required. There are additional strong chargeability anomalies to the north and south of the Planet Syenite that have never been drill tested.

Vein 1 Zone

There are some smaller high chargeability anomalies (25 to 40 mV/V - Figure 1 Target 3) connected to the Vein 1 zone. Holes 45 (4.1 g/t Au over 4.5m) and 46 (15.5 g/t Au over 2m) were drilled into the center of the strongest Vein 1 IP chargeability target which appears to be extending in both WNW and NNE directions from the hole collars. These represent immediate drill targets recommended for testing.

Structural Geology Model

Geochronological age dating and geochemistry indicates that the Miller and Kirkland Lake gold deposits were formed contemporaneously and derived from a common gold enriched magmatic hydrothermal reservoir at depth. The Catharine Fault Zone which crosscuts the Miller Gold Property is interpreted as a broad composite "first order structure" capable of channelling deep seated exsolved magmatic hydrothermal fluids into favourable sites of gold deposition, namely intrusive contacts and cross cutting second order structures. The final 3D IP/Resistivity data provided by the DIAS32 Survey highlighting these newly identified fault structures provide additional insights into the structural geology and controls on gold mineralization of the Miller Gold Property that will greatly assist in the planning of the Phase 2 diamond drilling program.





Figure 3. Miller Gold Property Chargeability Section (mV/V) Through the Allied Syenite

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6839/69243_354e09e7b456b947_004full.jpg





Figure 4. Miller Gold Property Chargeability Section (mV/V) Through the Planet Syenite

To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6839/69243_354e09e7b456b947_005full.jpg

About the Technology

The DIAS32 distributed array 3D IP system with CVR technology provides enhanced resolution and greater depth of investigation than conventional IP utilizing multi-scale dipoles, and high volume multi-azimuth data. The system is fully scalable and has cable-free mesh networking for real time quality control. All these features provide for accurate, high resolution 3D resistivity and induced polarization models of the subsurface.

Gravity, magnetic and IP survey data was collected and processed concurrently, then inverted into a comprehensive 3D model to highlight the best anomalies for follow up drill testing.

"Dias Geophysical is pleased to have partnered with Northstar Gold to carry out the DIAS32 survey at their Miller Gold project. The 3D IP survey was designed to address the complexity of the mineralized veins and structures on the property and to map the syenite intrusions and potential associated mineralization to depth. The survey provides a rich data set from which accurate interpretation and drill targeting can be derived." Jonathan Rudd, President, Dias Geophysical.

Qualified Persons

Trevor Boyd, PhD, P.Geo., a 'Qualified Person' (Q.P.) as defined under Canadian National Instrument NI 43-101, has prepared and reviewed technical aspects of this news release.

About the Miller Gold Property

The Miller Gold Property and the Kirkland Lake Gold camp share many important geological features such as similar rock types, gold telluride mineralogy, timing of mineralization and large- scale hydrothermal gold systems featuring multi-stage and long-lived alkalic magmatic gold deposition. This strongly suggests the gold mineralization in both regions is derived from a common gold enriched alkaline magmatic-hydrothermal reservoir at depth and channelled to surface by deep seated, interconnected structures such as the first order Catharine Fault zone. An important difference is the Miller Property, in addition to high-grade gold-telluride mineralization, has several near-surface broad, low-grade bulk-tonnage drill zones (Planet and Allied Syenites) and remains un-explored at depth.

About Northstar Gold Corp.

Prior to going public on the CSE on January 2, 2020 by way of a $3 million Initial Public Offering, Northstar operated for the past 11 years as a private company focused primarily on gold exploration in the prolific Kirkland Lake District in northeastern Ontario (>24.5 million ounces gold produced from 7 mines since 1915). Northstar has an accomplished Board, Special Advisor and Management Group comprised of professionals highly experienced in exploration, mining, finance and investment banking on a global basis.

The Company's flagship property is the 100% owned Miller Gold Property, situated 18 km southeast of Kirkland Lake and Kirkland Lake Gold's Macassa SMC gold mine. Northstar has just completed a 5,023 metre, 28 hole drill program and integrated 3D IP, gravity and magnetic survey on the Miller Gold Property, making a number of new gold discoveries. This includes the near-surface Allied Syenite Gold Zone, returning intercepts that include 19.4 g/t Au over 4.4m within 1.4 g/t Au over 118.5m and 4.7 g/t Au over 8m within a 107.3m interval averaging 1.2 g/t Au. Northstar is positioning to resume drilling at the Miller Gold Property in November, 2020 with a 4,000 metre, 15 hole Phase II drill program.

Northstar also has 3 additional 100%-owned exploration projects in northern Ontario, including the recently acquired 1,200 ha Rosegrove Property situated 0.5 km from the Miller Gold Property, the 5,090 hectare Bryce Property, an intrusive-gold / PME VMS project located 35 km southwest on the Rideout Break, and the Temagami-Milestone Cu-Ni-Co Property located in Strathcona Township. Northstar is considering options to advance the Bryce and Milestone projects through joint venture partnerships or otherwise.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mr. Brian P. Fowler, P.Geo.

President, CEO and Director

(604) 617-8191

bfowler@northstargoldcorp.com

For further information, please contact:

Derek Wood

Conduit IR

(403) 200-3569

dwood@conduitir.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, delays, and uncertainties not under the control of Northstar Goldcorp. which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Northstar Gold Corp to be materially different from the results, performance or expectation implied by these forward looking statements. By their nature, forward looking statements involve risk and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on factors that will or may occur in the future. Actual results may vary depending upon exploration activities, industry production, commodity demand and pricing, currency exchange rates, and, but not limited to, general economic factors.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/69243