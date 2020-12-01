DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



01.12.2020 / 14:55

Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.







'Referring to the voting rights notification made on 6 November 2020 notifying the crossing of the 10% threshold of

voting rights in Bilfinger SE on 6 November 2020, the following notifications pursuant to Sec. 43 of the German

Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz) are being made on behalf of the person subject to the notification and

the full chain of controlled undertakings mentioned in the voting rights notification made on 6 November 2020. The prevalent aim of the investment is implementing strategic objectives where the sale of the shares shall not be excluded. Further voting rights in Bilfinger SE may be acquired by share purchase or other means in the next 12 months. It is the intention to express opinions, deliberations and recommendations to the Company and, thus, possibly to exert intluence on the appointment or removal of members of the Company's managing and supervisory bodies. lt is the intention, subject to the Company's economic and strategic needs, to achieve a significant change in the capital structure of Bilfinger SE, in particular as regards the ratio between its equity and debt financing and the dividend policy. In respect of the origin of the funds used to acquire the voting rights, 100% of own funds (Eigenmittel) have been used.' Die ENA Investment Capital LLP, London, Großbrittanien, hat uns gemäß § 43 Abs. 1 WpHG am 30.11.2020 im Zusammenhang mit der Überschreitung bzw. Erreichung der 10%-Schwelle oder einer höheren Schwelle vom 06.11.2020 in englischer Sprache über Folgendes informiert:'Referring to the voting rights notification made on 6 November 2020 notifying the crossing of the 10% threshold ofvoting rights in Bilfinger SE on 6 November 2020, the following notifications pursuant to Sec. 43 of the GermanSecurities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz) are being made on behalf of the person subject to the notification andthe full chain of controlled undertakings mentioned in the voting rights notification made on 6 November 2020.

01.12.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

