The successful contract award will implement ETDs for secondary screening at checkpoints and/or checked baggage areas.

Smiths Detection, a global leader in threat detection and security screening technologies, has been awarded a contract for over $4 million by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to supply IONSCAN 500 DT Explosives Trace Detection Systems (ETD), an explosives trace detector, to airports across the US over the next two years, including on-site service maintenance. The new ETDs are in addition to the systems already widely deployed throughout US airports, which are used for secondary screening at checkpoints or checked baggage areas.

The IONSCAN 500DT, certified on the TSA Qualified Products List for security screening, utilizes Ion Mobility Spectroscopy (IMS) to perform trace analysis of explosives in seconds. Easy to use, the operators can detect a wide range of military, commercial and homemade threats. Deploying additional Smiths Detection ETDs allows airports to maintain the highest level of screening efficiency and be better equipped to face ever evolving threats.

Shan Hood, President of Smiths Detection Inc., comments: "Our mission is to make the world a safer place by providing our customers with the most advanced detection technologies. We aim to help safeguard society, protect life and support the free flow of trade. We are proud to be Smiths, pushing boundaries to deliver innovative solutions for the world's challenges".

About IONSCAN 500DT

https://www.smithsdetection.com/products/ionscan-500dt-2/

About Smiths Detection

Smiths Detection, part of Smiths Group, is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports and borders, defense and urban security markets. Our experience and history across more than 40 years at the frontline, enables us to deliver the solutions needed to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals and narcotics.

Our goal is simple to provide security, peace of mind and freedom of movement upon which the world depends.

For more information visit http://www.smithsdetection.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201201005065/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

FTI Consulting

Tom Hufton/Georgina Reeves

sc.smithsdetection@fticonsulting.com

+44 (0)20 3727 1000



Smiths Detection

Sophie Mills

Global Communications Manager

sophie.mills@smithsdetection.com

+44 (0)7384236474