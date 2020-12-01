Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.: Veteran PR Executive Allison Elbl Joins Shore Fire Media As Senior Vice President

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2020 / Shore Fire Media, a leading public relations and marketing agency for the music industry, and wholly-owned subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), has hired Allison Elbl as Senior Vice President. Elbl, who will start in her new role December 1, brings a wealth of experience to her new position with over 20 years in music, digital media, and entertainment public relations.

Allison Elbl, Senior Vice President of Shore Fire Media (Photo Credit: Mandee Johnson)

Elbl will head Shore Fire's Los Angeles office and develop new business opportunities under the Dolphin Entertainment umbrella. Elbl will report to CEO Marilyn Laverty and join the senior management team within the company that also includes Mark Satlof, Rebecca Shapiro, and Matt Hanks.

"Allison Elbl's joining Shore Fire Media represents a great step in the evolution of the company and a significant expansion of our LA operations. We eagerly anticipate the return of our tremendously successful and well-respected colleague Allison to Shore Fire and the growth potential it represents for all of us," said Marilyn Laverty, CEO of Shore Fire.

Prior to joining Shore Fire, Elbl was Senior Vice President at ID PR where she established the music department and implemented strategic public relations and marketing campaigns for clients like James Taylor, Paul Simon, Sam Hunt, Steve Martin, Bette Midler, Diana Krall, Sarah McLachlan, Lang Lang, Andrea Bocelli, Dave Matthews Band and Oscar-winning film composer A.R. Rahman, among others. Allison was also instrumental in launching major brand campaigns and new media platforms in the music space with brands like Converse, Starbucks, Live Nation and musical.ly (now TikTok).

"I couldn't be more excited to join the Shore Fire team," Elbl said. "Marilyn Laverty is one of the most impressive and well-respected communications leaders in the music business and has built a legendary company that continues to evolve to meet the industry's needs. Joining the Shore Fire team, as well as the dynamic group at Dolphin Entertainment, is a wonderful opportunity for me to bring my years of experience to clients across the entertainment industry."

About Shore Fire Media

Shore Fire Media is the music industry's leading PR firm, representing music artists and cultural tastemakers at the top of their fields. In December 2019, Shore Fire was one of only two music PR agencies listed in the New York Observer's prestigious annual "Power 50" rankings of PR firms in the country. Shore Fire's dedicated teams in New York, Los Angeles and Nashville wield extensive and varied expertise to strategically amplify narratives and shape reputations for career-advancing effect. Shore Fire Media represents top recording artists in multiple genres, songwriters, music producers, record labels, music industry businesses, venues, trade organizations, social media personalities and cultural institutions.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door and Shore Fire Media, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music and hospitality industries. In December 2019, all three PR firms were ranked among the Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States, an unprecedented achievement. Viewpoint Creative and Be Social complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series.

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

