Urea Strippers Market Players to Invest Profoundly in Fertilizer to Stabilize Raw Material: Future Market Insights

Key players are focusing on launching innovative solutions for urea manufacturers by incorporating licensed technology with their products that is anticipated to attain competitive advantage.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2020 / As per FMI, the global urea stripper market is anticipated to grow at a steady pace throughout the assessment period 2020-2030. The market is majorly driven by its widespread use as a fertilizer and steadily growing non-fertilizer applications. At present, the growth is impacted owing to COVID-19, however, FMI foresees retrieval primarily owing to the growing agricultural sector amid the assessment period.

Increase in investment in fertilizer owing to stabilization of raw material costs is favoring market expansion. Simultaneously, players are seeking for options that would help them add towards the safeguard of the environment." says an FMI analyst.

Urea Strippers Market - Key Highlights

Asia Pacific at present accounts for dominance due to rising demand and production in strong markets such as China and India.

Duplex steel is anticipated to bolster market estimation in terms of material of construction.

Upto 1000 MTPD is projected to lead among other capacity segment over the forecast period.

Chemical process industry will foresee a growing demand for urea strippers owing to their application in several sectors such as automotive and agriculture products.

Urea Strippers Market - Drivers

Extensive use of urea strippers in the fertilizer sector along with other commercial sectors will complement market grow in value.

Urea strippers are extensively utilized in recycling processes, catalyzing the market growth.

Provisions of urea strippers to hold steady in severe conditions limits its maintenance needs, ascertain better durability, thus boosting market growth.

Urea Strippers Market - Restraints

Emission of unsafe pollutants along with retardation of soil natural fertility when urea is utilized as a fertilizer, are adversely impacting the market growth.

Events of leakage in urea strippers are presenting challenges and hindering the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has unsettled industries all over the globe, comprising the urea strippers market. There has been a decline in sales owing to lockdown imposition in several countries. This has prompted increasing acceptance of digital marketing strategies to extend the market and boost sales. The market is projected to bounce back to its pre-crisis level and soon continue on a stable upward trajectory.

Competitive Landscape

Market players are increasingly engaging in acquisitions and collaboration to expand their customer base. Some of the key players in the u market are Larson & Toubro, Stamicarbon, Saipem S.p.A., TOYO India, Urea Casale, NIIK, ALFA LAVAL, FLOWTRONIX, Thyssenkrupp, Kay Iron Works (Jorian) Private Limited, Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd, Sandvik AB, FEECO International, Inc, Paramount Limited and MANGIAROTTI spa.

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the urea strippers market. Global, regional and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights based on the material of construction(duplex steel, stainless steel, zirconium, titanium, 25-Cr-22Ni-2Mo and 316 L-UG), capacity (upto 1000 MTPD, 1000-1500 MTPD, 1500-3500 MTPD and above 3500 MTPD), across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

