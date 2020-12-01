Autonomous Disinfecting Robot Recognized for Changing Industries While Supporting Society During Covid-19

Today, UVD Robots, an autonomous disinfecting robot equipped with UV-C light, announced it has been selected to receive the prestigious Emerging Technology Award from the American Society for Mechanical Engineers (ASME) in the field of roboticsWhile traditionally the award honors ascending technologies that are poised to transform their fields and the innovators behind them, according to ASME, the 2020 awards recognize innovations that are not only changing industries but also supporting society during COVID-19. Winners were celebrated in an ASME video announcement.

Founded originally in 2014 to solve the problem of hospital-acquired infections (HAI), UVD Robots' mobile, fully autonomous robot has played an important role in the fight against COVID-19. (Photo: Business Wire)

According to Carlos M. González,Special Projects Manager, Media Content with ASME, "COVID-19 has shown us how important clean and sterile surfaces are for everyone's health and safety. In a time like now, where humans are limited in their interactions and work, automation is vital to keep the world going. UVD robots kill two birds with one stone. Providing an effective solution of disinfection surfaces and the environment, but also doing the task via robotic automation. This is why Mechanical Engineering, the magazine of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, is recognizing their efforts as a leader in the field of healthcare robotics."

"We are thrilled to be chosen by the ASME for the Emerging Technology Award," said Claus Risager, the CEO of Blue Ocean Robotics and Chairman of UVD Robots. "We already had steep growth in 2018 and 2019, close to 400 percent annually. When the Coronavirus hit, our growth tripled in a matter of months. As we look ahead, the virus has changed expectations, and disinfected environments are expected anywhere where people are gathered. Our technology is able to offer this piece of mind quickly, and safely."

Founded originally in 2014 to solve the problem of hospital-acquired infections (HAI), UVD Robots' mobile, fully autonomous robot has played an important role in the fight against COVID-19. Proven to kill 99.99% of bacteria and viruses on surfaces and in the air with a 10-minute disinfection time, the UVD Robot quickly gained traction for disinfecting against Covid-19, not only growing interest by hospitals worldwide, but also being used by in-home care facilities, schools, airports, airlines, hotels, pharmaceutical plants, and food and beverage companies worldwide.

Currently, more than 60 countries in the world now use the Danish developed robot technology to ensure a clean environment, contributing to greater safety and security for humans.

How UVD Robots Work

When UV-C light penetrates the cell membranes, it destroys the DNA and RNA structures of any microorganism, stopping its reproduction and sterilizing the environment. The challenge of using UV-C light in the past is that it must be in close proximity to the surfaces (about a 1-meter distance) to work appropriately.

The UVD robot operates autonomously by navigating corridors and rooms via pre-mapped layouts. The operator can use a smartphone or tablet to direct the robot into the appropriate room and run the disinfection program. The robot can automatically detect surfaces and ensure proper UV-C light exposure across the given area.

"The robot also has "intelligent UVC" capabilities. Once the disinfection is complete, it scans and measures the room to report on its effectiveness such that cleaning staff can assess the disinfection quality obtained and make adjustments to the robots to optimize performance. This is a globally unique feature of the UVD robotic system. All in all, it takes about 10 minutes to properly disinfect a room, and 15 to 20 minutes for a larger space like an operating theater," says Per Juul Nielsen, CEO at UVD Robots.

About UVD Robots Blue Ocean Robotics

UVD Robots is a unique brand of one of the world's leading groups in the development of professional service robots, Blue Ocean Robotics, that also includes the brands GoBe Robots and PTR Robots. Blue Ocean Robotics is headquartered in Europe's "robot capital" Odense in Denmark, where the group develops, produces and sells professional service robots primarily in healthcare, hospitality, construction, and agriculture. The robots are brought to life from problem, idea and design over development, commercialization and all the way to scale up. While each robot is known in the market by its own unique brand name, all robots in the portfolio are developed, produced and commercialized by reusing generic technology- and business components. Blue Ocean Robotics is the world's first Robot Venture Factory.

