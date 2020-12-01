Trialbee AB, whose patient recruitment and engagement platform has helped accelerate development of COVID-19 vaccines, today announced that Matt Walz has been named as Chief Executive Officer to coincide with the appointment of Lollo Eriksson as Chief Strategy Officer. Dr. Eriksson has been the Chief Executive Officer during the company's global expansion and rapid period of growth over the last three years. These new appointments will strengthen Trialbee's leadership as the company continues to innovate its data-powered platform and simplify the patient journey in clinical research through digital patient matching and engagement.

Mr. Walz has more than 20 years of experience building innovative software platforms and providing strategic leadership in the life sciences area, including a decade of strategic development and plan execution at life science technology companies. Mr. Walz co-founded and served as Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Technology Officer of NextDocs Corporation, which became a leader in regulated content management for Life Sciences' clinical, regulatory and quality processes. NextDocs was acquired by Aurea Software in 2015, a move that Mr. Walz was instrumental in achieving.

"I am pleased and thankful for the support the Trialbee Board of Directors have been providing in the search of a new and strong long-term technology experienced leader for the company," said Lollo Eriksson. "I am thrilled to work with Matt and continue developing our existing and new strategic approaches and partnerships to realize the best quality and value to our customers and shareholders."

"Needless to say, we are thankful to Lollo for his contribution and commitment over the last years, which has positioned Trialbee as one of the global leaders in patient recruitment and engagement solutions. The appointment of Matt as Trialbee's new CEO, is perfectly timed. The company is experiencing a rapid scale-up and the technology platform is deepening its scope across multiple data sources. Matt's extensive technology and software development expertise combined with his leadership and business development track-record will accelerate our growth initiatives, with particular emphasis on strategic alliances and global sales presence," said Daniel Spasic, Executive Chairman of the Board.

"The pandemic has made the world aware of the importance of clinical trials, and the critical role they play in connecting new drugs, therapies and devices with the patients that need them most," said Matt Walz. "I am humbled by the opportunity to lead Trialbee's strong management team as we work to achieve the mission of simplifying the patient journey in clinical research through digital patient matching and engagement."

Mr. Walz received a BS Degree in Computer Science and an MBA, both from University of Delaware.

About Trialbee

Trialbee is a world leading technology provider in patient matching and engagement using advanced data science techniques and Real-World Data (RWD), empowering patients to participate in clinical trials as one option of care. Founded in 2010, Trialbee has continuously innovated patient-centric technology solutions for global clinical trials in its commitment to solve for costly slow patient recruitment and large numbers of dropouts. The Trialbee solution is proven to accelerate patient recruitment and maintain engagement by incorporating data-driven solutions in clinical trials and optimizing protocol design and site selection. Trialbee Dedicated to patients; driven by science; and powered by data. For more information, visit trialbee.com and contact us at solutions@trialbee.com.

