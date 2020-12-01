Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company at the forefront of oncolytic virus-based immunotherapies for cancer, announced today that it has been granted a new patent from the European Patent Office (EPO). European Patent Number 3209382, "Combination Immunotherapy Approach for Treatment of Cancer," secures Calidi's proprietary technology platform, Supernova 1 (SNV1), composed of the oncolytic agent, CAL1 vaccinia virus, loaded into allogeneic, adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells (AD-MSC).

"We're very excited to be granted this European Patent to protect our innovative immunotherapy product and combination approach abroad," said Allan J. Camaisa, CEO and Chairman of Calidi Biotherapeutics. "This new patent provides considerable opportunity for the expansion of Calidi's years of research into the profound oncolytic potential of SNV1."

Pre-clinical data has shown Calidi's SVN1 product to shield the viral payload of CAL1 vaccinia virus from the patient's immune system, supporting efficient delivery to tumor sites and effectively potentiating oncolytic viruses.

"Our talented, seasoned team of doctors and scientists have exerted years of intensive research and groundbreaking work to produce Calidi's SVN1 technology," said Boris Minev, MD, President, Medical and Scientific Affairs at Calidi Biotherapeutics. "This patent represents the culmination of their impressive expertise, dedication, and passion."

As of the EP Grant Date, November 25, 2020, the European Patent covers Calidi's combination immunotherapy approach and SNV1 product in 37 contracting European countries. Earlier in the year, the patent was also granted in Canada, Russia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand.

About Calidi Biotherapeutics

Calidi Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company with proprietary technology that is revolutionizing the effective delivery of oncolytic viruses for targeted therapy against difficult-to-treat cancers. Calidi Biotherapeutics is advancing a potent allogeneic stem cell and oncolytic virus combination for use in multiple oncology indications. Calidi's off-the-shelf, universal cell-based delivery platform is designed to protect, amplify, and potentiate oncolytic viruses currently in development leading to enhanced efficacy and improved patient safety. Calidi Biotherapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.calidibio.com.

About SNV1

Supernova 1 (SNV1) is CAL1 tumor-selective vaccinia virus combined with allogeneic adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells (AD-MSC). Vaccinia virus is not a human pathogen and has been extensively used as a vaccine in hundreds of millions of people for smallpox. CAL1 has naturally occurring attenuations/truncations linked to tumor selectivity and can infect a wide range of tumor cells as the vaccinia virus does not require a cell receptor. In addition, CAL1 offers a large insertion capacity of therapeutic genes for next-generation, gene-modified vaccinia viruses. Calidi utilizes AD-MSC to protect the viral payload of the vaccinia virus from the patient's immune system, thus allowing effective delivery to the tumor sites.

About the European Patent Office (EPO)

The EPO examines European patent applications, enabling inventors, researchers, and companies from around the world to obtain protection for their inventions in up to 44 countries through a centralized and uniform procedure that requires just one application. As the patent office for Europe, the EPO is proud to deliver high-quality patents and efficient services that foster innovation, competitiveness, and economic growth. Please visit epo.org for additional information.

Forward-Looking Statement

