Toronto, Ontario, and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2020) - QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTC Pink: QGSI) expands its suite of commercially available active trader platforms.

StealthPro is a desktop active trader platform, enabling traders to conveniently and securely benefit from cutting-edge artificial intelligence and to gain significant performance improvements based on Real Time Sentiment. StealthPro synthesizes large quantities of data in real time to effectively assist traders in making trading decisions through a simple to understand set of gauges. The gauges make it easy and intuitive to quickly anticipate future price action for securities providing a powerful opportunity realization interface, filtering the noise and eliminating complexity.

In recent years, market sentiment analysis has come to the fore, with many solutions offered to the trading communities worldwide. StealthPro's uniqueness in quantifying market perception and Traders' Sentiment stems from the scientific approach the company has taken to deliver the intelligence required to reliably trade in volatile markets. With today's markets powered by AI, machine learning and high frequency trading activities, traders no longer find traditional tools to be effective in trading decision support. StealthPro analyses the trading activities or market participants for a given security. In doing so it provides active traders, portfolio managers, analysts and market makers with a predictive view of all market participants' current and anticipated behavior, allowing them to execute more timely market entry and exit decisions. The company's algorithms, based on trader psychology, have been continuously proven to be effective. StealthPro has enabled QuantGate to reach a new trading audience. It's an audience that will now have access to a powerful and effective trading decision support application.

"We are pleased to announce that StealthPro, our desktop active trader platform, is available for commercial use. Traders will now have access to a cutting-edge trading application, enabling them to gain significant performance benefits. They are able to monitor Stocks, Futures, Commodities, Forex, Options and Crypto to trade live on supported brokerage platforms and experience the benefits of our Real Time Sentiment Platform. Furthermore, our platforms are increasing in data coverage to serve a global trading audience," Said Ilan Yosef, QuantGate's Chief Operating Office and Chief Technology Officer.

In an ever increasingly complicated and dynamic market, traders are struggling to identify relevant trading opportunities and execute trades to maximum benefit. It's with this appreciation of traders' challenges and demand for trading performance that QuantGate has developed its technology and subsequent products and continues to innovate the fintech space to empower traders in a complex financial ecosystem, and empower financial trading institutions to provide the necessary tools that traders need.

About QuantGate Systems Inc.

QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTC Pink: QGSI) (www.quantgatesystems.com) is a diversified fintech company that is engaged in the business of researching, developing and deploying proprietary artificial intelligence trading platforms. The company's unique approach, developed over 20 years of modeling and testing, utilizes radically innovative psychology-based models to quantify market participant sentiment and trader perception through real time analysis of market participant activities.

Since 2019, the Company has set on a new course with a clear objective to expand its suite of disruptive solutions through active development to retail and institutional trading channels.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth above may include forward-looking statements that involve certain risks and uncertainties. Words such as "may", "could", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements.

QuantGate does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements and cautions investors to consider all other risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in QuantGate filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

