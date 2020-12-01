Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2020) - RT Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RTM) (OTC Pink: RTMFF) (the "Company", "RTM") announces widespread gold mineralization with the following assay results from the Link-Catharine RLDZ property ("Link-Catharine") and an update to the drill program at the Company's 100% owned Norwalk gold property ("Norwalk"), both located in Ontario, Canada.

LINK-CATHARINE RLDZ PROPERTY, NEAR KIRKLAND LAKE, ONTARIO

Further to the assay results from Hole CA 20-01 reported on November 11, 2020, the Company announces the following results from the remaining six holes of the initial seven hole program at the Link-Catharine property.

Table 1: Assay Results Received for RT Minerals Corp 2020 Drilling - Link Catharine RLDZ Property

Hole No. Date Reported

From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t CA 20-02 Today

48.2 49.1 0.9 1.17 CA 20-02 "

53 54 1.00 1.81 CA 20-02 "

60 61 1 1.18 CA 20-02 "

69.0 71.3 2.3 1.26 CA 20-02 " including 70.3 71.3 1 2.16 CA 20-02 "

78 79 1 3.07













CA 20-03 "

63.84 64.84 1 1.70 CA 20-03 "

88.8 92.1 3.3 0.81 CA 20-03 " including 90.8 91.53 0.73 1.35 CA 20-03 "

93.31 98.17 4.86 1.09 CA 20-03 " including 93.31 94.18 0.87 4.72 CA 20-03 " including 93.31 93.8 0.49 7.43 CA 20-03 "

117 118 1 1.93













CA 20-04 "

49.69 52.3 2.61 1.60 CA 20-04 " including 49.69 51.3 1.61 2.05 CA 20-04 " including 49.69 50.95 1.26 2.27 CA 20-04 "

58.45 59 0.55 1.74 CA 20-04 "

64.5 65 0.5 6.56 CA 20-04 "

83.9 86.1 2.2 1.74 CA 20-04 " including 84.5 85.7 1.2 2.59 CA 20-04 "

95.29 99.85 4.56 1.40 CA 20-04 "

99.85 103.67 3.82 0.73 CA 20-04 " including 97.34 100.5 3.16 1.86 CA 20-04 " including 98.87 99.85 0.98 2.77













CA 20-05 "

20.3 21 0.7 0.81 CA 20-05 "

22 23 1 0.44 CA 20-05 "

25.1 32 6.9 2.25 CA 20-05 " including 25.1 30 4.9 2.89 CA 20-05 " including 27.2 29 1.8 4.53 CA 20-05 " including 27.2 28 0.8 5.44 CA 20-05 " and 28.35 29 0.65 5.29 CA 20-05 "

53.92 54.75 0.83 0.82













CA 20-06 "

73.63 76.55 2.92 1.00 CA 20-06 " including 73.63 74.7 1.07 2.33 CA 20-06 "

91.76 92.49 0.73 0.73 CA 20-06 "

118.53 119.43 0.9 1.84 CA 20-06 "

128.53 129 0.47 2.19













CA 20-07 "

35.85 37.43 1.58 1.01 CA 20-07 " including 35.85 36.61 0.76 1.40 CA 20-07 "

57 58.35 1.35 0.76 CA 20-07 "

83.38 86.04 2.66 0.37













CA 20-01 November 11, 2020

19 20 1 1.66 CA 20-01 November 11, 2020

24 24.85 0.85 4.54 CA 20-01 November 11, 2020

31.9 65 33.1 2.81 CA 20-01 November 11, 2020 including 36.85 62 25.15 3.54 CA 20-01 November 11, 2020 including 47 55 8 9.43 CA 20-01 November 11, 2020 including 50 54 4 14.89 CA 20-01 November 11, 2020 including 52 53 1 24.49

The intervals reported in the table above represent core lengths. True widths cannot be accurately determined from the information available at this time. All holes were drilled at between approximately -45 to -50 degree declinations. Further follow up sampling of sections of Hole CAT-2020-07 is pending for 37 samples for a total of 41.26m at various intervals between 4.88m and 117m.

SUMMARY OF LINK-CATHARINE RLDZ DRILL HOLES AND PROGRAM

Hole CAT-2020-02 was drilled north to south, about 20m below and obliquely to CAT-2020-01 and drilled through what is interpreted as a location of increased folding and did not encounter the same amounts of green carbonate quartz sulphide host as observed in hole CAT-2020-01. The majority of CAT-2020-02 intersected Ultramafic-Basalt with intermittent narrow quartz carbonate veins observed throughout most of the hole. A total of 48.3m (48.2 to 96.5m) of this hole contained intermittent gold values ranging from anomalous to gold values up to 3.07 g/t Au over 1m as detailed in Table 1. The higher grade values in this hole were primarily situated in the Ultramafics with quartz veining and some green carbonate. This hole tested to a vertical depth of approximately only 77m.

Hole CAT-2020-03 was collared about 70m southwest of the drill collar location of CAT-2020-02 and drilled west to east to provide a wider cut of the stratigraphy at this part of the property. This hole intersected intermittent anomalous gold values within a 54m section (63.8m to 118m) including high grade values up to 7.56 g/t over 0.49m as outlined in Table 1. Again, gold values traverse the local stratigraphy and are found primarily within the Ultramafics with narrow quartz veins with trace to 1% sulphides. This hole tested to a vertical depth of only 90m.

NEW SUB-PARALLEL / EN-ECHELON MINERALIZATION - Hole CAT-2020-04 was collared about 95m southeast of drill collar CAT-2020-01, announced November 11, 2020, and drilled west to east to provide a wider test of the property stratigraphy and to test for sub-parallel gold mineralization. Hole CAT-2020-04 has intersected a new sub-parallel /en-echelon mineralized area. Most of the gold values range over a 52m section in this hole (between 49.69m to 102.26m) as outlined in Table 1. Gold mineralization is again observed to traverse most of the local stratigraphy which primarily consists of the altered quartz bearing green carbonate (fuchsite) and local Ultramafic Basalts. This hole tested to a vertical depth of only 78m.

FURTHER SUB-PARALLEL / EN-ECHELON MINERALIZATION - Hole CAT-2020-05 was collared approximately 44m northeast of hole CAT-2020-04 and drilled east to west along with CAT-2020-06 and 07 to test the stratigraphy for about 100m east of the CAT-2020-01 at various north to south intervals. Hole CAT-2020-05 hosts an intermittent anomalous and higher grade gold section overall of 35m (20.30m to 54.75m) ranging between anomalous to higher grade values of 5.44 g/t Au over 0.80m as detailed in Table 1. Gold is found within the same package of green carbonate (Fuchsite) within the Ultramafics with many narrow quartz veinlets with sections of pyrite between trace to 4%. This hole was drilled to a vertical depth of only 40m. This is a further en-echelon gold section in this part of the property for a total of three separate such intercepts including mineralization observed in CAT-2020-01 and CAT-2020-04.

Hole CAT-2020-06 was drilled on the same line as CAT-2020-03 but drilled east to west, and these holes provided about 115m wide test of the stratigraphy on this section of the property. Gold mineralization in this hole, as outlined in Table 1, is situated within the same host units as the above holes and was drilled to 140m vertical depth.

Hole CAT-2020-07 was collared between CAT-2020-06 and 05 and drilled northwesterly to test the gap between CAT-2020-05 and 06. This hole intersected several narrow and low grade gold intercepts as outlined in the Table 1. The stratigraphy in this hole is generally the same as the above holes and this hole was drilled to a vertical depth of about 80m.

Assaying was carried out by Swaslabs of Kirkland Lake, Ontario an ISO/IEC 17025-2005 certified laboratory. RTM staff delivered sealed sample bags containing halved drill core directly to the laboratory. The above assays were completed by fire assay with atomic absorption finish. In addition, fire assay with gravimetric finish was carried out on several high and low grade samples. Duplicates, standards and blanks were inserted in the same stream at various points of the sample process.

Donald (Dan) M. Clark, the President and CEO of the Company, comments on the Link-Catharine RLDZ program, "The initial seven hole program at the Link-Catharine property has confirmed broad anomalous gold signatures with several significant high grade gold sections within the initial area of drilling of about 100m north to south by about 140m east to west and to a vertical depth of less than 90m deep. Three main and separate sub-parallel/en-echelon gold sections have been encountered. The widespread nature of gold mineralization traversing all rock units within the Property as well as the strong hydrothermal alteration with sulphides suggests a significant gold bearing system is present. Large anomalous gold halos, with high grade intervals contained therein, as is observed at the Link-Catharine property, are similar to the past producing Kerr Addison Mine ("Kerr") located about 25 km northeast of RTM's Link-Catharine property. The age of the rocks as well as the presence of the green carbonate (Fuchsite) and contiguous Ultramafic volcanic facies containing varying amounts of quartz and sulphides are also similar to parts of the geologic package observed at both Link-Catharine and the Kerr. The Kerr was a major Archean gold deposit that extended to 2000m in depth with the top 300m having lower grade lenticular ore lenses. The best ore lenses at the Kerr were below 300m in depth. The current results from the Link-Catharine property indicates an Archean gold bearing suite of volcanic rocks. These gold bearing Archean systems are known to extend thousands of meters to depth. The initial RTM drill results are an exceptional start to our exploration plans and model at the Link-Catharine property."

The Company's geological consultants have recommended a further preliminary drilling plan consisting of at least 10 deeper holes of between 250m and up to 750m in core length, with down hole geophysics being conducted from each hole prior to drilling the next hole in succession. This drilling should focus within the 100m by 180m area of the current drilling. In addition, further testing of the 2500m long by 400m wide Pacaud Fault and Deformation Zone situated on the Property should also be undertaken. A series of up to twenty 50 to 100m holes along certain target areas within this favourable corridor of the Link Catharine property is also recommended to test for additional near surface gold occurrences or zones.

NORWALK PROPERTY, WAWA, ONTARIO DRILLING UPDATE

Pursuant to the Company's press release of November 16, 2020, drilling is ongoing at the Company's 100% owned Norwalk gold property with three holes now completed into the Red Carbonate Zone and contiguous stratigraphy. A total of just over 1000 m of drilling has been completed and up to two further holes will be drilled on the northwest portion of the property. This drilling will test a large geophysical anomaly as well as the Gananoque vein on the northeastern flank of this anomaly. The presence of sulphides, quartz veining, shear zones and different facies of a newly discovered porphyritic host requires most of the 1000 meters drilled thus far to be submitted for fire assay. Assays for the first three holes are expected by mid-December, 2020.

The Norwalk property is comprised of 12 single cell claims and 21 boundary cell claims, covering an area of 460 hectares and is subject to a 2% net smelter return royalty retained by the original property vendors.

Mr. Garry Clark, P.Geo., is the Independent Qualified Person for the Norwalk and Link-Catharine RLDZ gold properties and he has reviewed and approves the technical contents of this press release.

